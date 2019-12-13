Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER

Harry Connick Jr - A Celebration of Cole Porter, honoring one of America's most respected songwriters, officially opened last night, Thursday, December 12th.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

Featuring a vibrant, 25-piece orchestra and a modern, multi-media presentation, this entirely new production brings back to Broadway both the magic of Cole Porter's compositions and one of the world's most celebrated live performers. Connick will delight audiences with a signature style that has been called by The New York Times "blatantly seductive" while celebrating Porter's peerless contribution to the Great American Songbook.

This all-new production is conceived and directed by Harry Connick, Jr., with scenic design by Beowulf Boritt and Alexis Distler, projection design by Beowulf Boritt and Caite Hevner, and lighting design by Ken Billington.

Harry Connick Jr-A Celebration of Cole Porter had its world premiere at the Durham Performing Arts Center on September 21st. The News & Observer said, "Connick has created a spirited, theatrical tribute to Porter's classic songs, with delightful surprises." A national tour will kick off in the 2020-21 season following the Broadway engagement.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Nathan Gamble



Nathan Gamble



Luke Hawkins



Luke Hawkins



Jill Goodacre, Harry Connick Jr.



Jill Goodacre, Harry Connick Jr.



Jill Goodacre, Harry Connick Jr.



Jill Goodacre, Harry Connick Jr., James Nederlander



Georgia Tatum Connick, Sarah Kate Connick, Jill Goodacre, Charlotte Connick, Harry Connick Jr.



Harry Connick Jr.



Harry Connick Jr.



Jill Goodacre, Ali Wentworth



Jill Goodacre, Ali Wentworth



Ali Wentworth



Tommy Tune



Tommy Tune



Max von Essen



Max von Essen



Marc Shaiman



Marc Shaiman



Brenda Vaccaro



Brenda Vaccaro



Beowulf Boritt, Mimi Bilinski, Ken Billington



Jessie Mueller and guest



Jessie Mueller and guest



Kristin Chenoweth, Josh Bryant



Madison Iseman



Madison Iseman



Kristin Chenoweth



Kristin Chenoweth



Will Roland, Stephanie Wessels



Will Roland, Stephanie Wessels



Jen Bender, Bob Martin



Jen Bender, Bob Martin