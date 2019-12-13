HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Click Here for More Articles on HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER

Article Pixel Dec. 13, 2019  

Harry Connick Jr - A Celebration of Cole Porter, honoring one of America's most respected songwriters, officially opened last night, Thursday, December 12th.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

Featuring a vibrant, 25-piece orchestra and a modern, multi-media presentation, this entirely new production brings back to Broadway both the magic of Cole Porter's compositions and one of the world's most celebrated live performers. Connick will delight audiences with a signature style that has been called by The New York Times "blatantly seductive" while celebrating Porter's peerless contribution to the Great American Songbook.

This all-new production is conceived and directed by Harry Connick, Jr., with scenic design by Beowulf Boritt and Alexis Distler, projection design by Beowulf Boritt and Caite Hevner, and lighting design by Ken Billington.

Harry Connick Jr-A Celebration of Cole Porter had its world premiere at the Durham Performing Arts Center on September 21st. The News & Observer said, "Connick has created a spirited, theatrical tribute to Porter's classic songs, with delightful surprises." A national tour will kick off in the 2020-21 season following the Broadway engagement.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Nathan Gamble

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Nathan Gamble

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Luke Hawkins

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Luke Hawkins

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Jill Goodacre, Harry Connick Jr.

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Jill Goodacre, Harry Connick Jr.

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Jill Goodacre, Harry Connick Jr.

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Jill Goodacre, Harry Connick Jr., James Nederlander

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Georgia Tatum Connick, Sarah Kate Connick, Jill Goodacre, Charlotte Connick, Harry Connick Jr.

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Harry Connick Jr.

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Harry Connick Jr.

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Jill Goodacre, Ali Wentworth

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Jill Goodacre, Ali Wentworth

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Ali Wentworth

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Tommy Tune

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Tommy Tune

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Max von Essen

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Max von Essen

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Marc Shaiman

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Marc Shaiman

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Brenda Vaccaro

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Brenda Vaccaro

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Beowulf Boritt, Mimi Bilinski, Ken Billington

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Jessie Mueller and guest

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Jessie Mueller and guest

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Kristin Chenoweth, Josh Bryant

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Madison Iseman

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Madison Iseman

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Kristin Chenoweth

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Kristin Chenoweth

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Will Roland, Stephanie Wessels

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Will Roland, Stephanie Wessels

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Jen Bender, Bob Martin

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
Jen Bender, Bob Martin



Related Articles

From This Author Jennifer Broski

  • Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER
  • Photo Coverage: The New Group Celebrates Opening Night of ONE IN TWO
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of GREATER CLEMENTS at LCT
  • Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL