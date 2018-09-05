Photo Coverage: Nicolette Robinson Makes Her Broadway debut in WAITRESS

Nicolette Robinson has officially opened up the diner in the role of Jenna in the smash hit musical Waitress! She began performances on September 4 and will be in the show through October 28.

Check out photos of her first bows below!

Nicolette Robinson is making her Broadway debut in Waitress. She appeared Off-Broadway at Second Stage Theater in the new musical, Invisible Thread, directed by Tony Award winner, Diane Paulus. Invisible Thread began its life as Witness Uganda at the A.R.T, in which Robinson also starred. She starred in the Off-Broadway production of Brooklynite at the Vineyard Theatre, directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer. She co-starred in Barrington Stage Company's A Little More Alive, with book, music, and lyrics by Nick Blaemire, and directed by Tony Award nominee Sheryl Kaller. On television, Robinson plays Jane on Showtime's Golden Globe Award-winning drama series "The Affair." She has also appeared on "Hart of Dixie," "Unforgettable," "Perfect Couples," and "Cold Case," among others. Nicolette received the Princess Grace Award for Theater and is a graduate of the University of California Los Angeles School of Theater, Film, & Television.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of a loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Lobby cast board



Theatre Marquee



Theatre Marquee



Times Square Billboard as Nicolette Robinson makes her Broadway debut in 'Waitress' on September 4, 2018 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in New York City.