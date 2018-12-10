Photo Coverage: New York Stage and Film Gala Honors Patricia Wettig, Ken Olin and Johanna Pfaelzer

Just last night, New York Stage and Film held its annual Winter Gala, featuring performances and appearances by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize finalist Jon Robin Baitz, Tony Award nominee Santino Fontana, David Forman, Tony Award winner John Gallagher Jr, Grammy Award nominee Rob Hyman, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Mozhan Marnò, Bonnie Milligan, Manu Narayan, Josh Radnor, Dee Roscioli, Academy Award and Tony Award winner John Patrick Shanley, Grammy Award and Tony Award winner Duncan Sheik, and Obie Award winner Lucy Thurber. Brian Usifer served as Musical Director.

The evening's tributes to the honorees was directed by Emmy Award winner Timothy Busfield, Tony Award nominee Sheryl Kaller, and Tony Award winner Michael Mayer.

The annual gala honored playwright and Emmy Award-winning actress Patricia Wettig (F2M, "Brothers and Sisters," "thirtysomething") and Executive Producer/director/actor Ken Olin ("This Is Us," "Alias," "Brothers & Sisters," "thirtysomething"), and, in recognition for her years of dedication to New York Stage and Film, Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer, who is stepping down from her post at the end of the 2019 Powerhouse Summer Season.

The Winter Gala, a fundraising event to support New York Stage and Film's year-round theater and film development initiatives, will be held on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at The Plaza Hotel (768 Fifth Avenue, New York City). For more information on New York Stage and Film, please visit www.newyorkstageandfilm.org

Photo Credit: Monica Simoes

