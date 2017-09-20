SECOND STAGE THEATRE
Photo Coverage: Michael Urie and the Company of TORCH SONG Meet the Press!

Sep. 20, 2017  

Due to extremely strong ticket sales, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song has been extended for two additional weeks of performances, now playing through Sunday, December 3. Directed by Moisés Kaufman, Torch Song begins previews on September 26 and officially opens on October 19 at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street).

TORCH SONG will feature Michael Urie as Arnold Beckoff, and Academy Award and Tony Award-winner Mercedes Ruehl as Ma, as well as Jack DiFalco (Marvin's Room) as David,Ward Horton ("Pure Genius") as Ed, Roxanna Hope Radja (Frost/Nixon) as Laurel, and Michael Rosen (On the Town) as Alan.

It's 1979 in New York City and Arnold Beckoff is on a quest for love, purpose and family. He's fierce in drag and fearless in crisis, and he won't stop until he achieves the life he desires. Now, Arnold is back...and he's here to sing you a Torch Song. The Tony Award-winning play that forever changed the trajectory of Broadway returns for a new generation.

The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the special day below!

