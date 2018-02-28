Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of MCC's TRANSFERS

MCC Theater will soon present the fourth show of its 2017-18 season: the World Premiere production of Transfers, written by MCC Theater's Youth Company Playwriting Lab Director and Obie Award winner Lucy Thurber, and directed by Jackson Gay.

The cast will feature Lucille LortelAward nominee Ato Blankson-Wood, "The Knick" series regular Leon Addison Brown, Juan Castano, Glenn Davis, and "Godless" star Samantha Soule.

As previously announced, Transfers was inspired by young artists participating in the MCC Theater Youth Company, and will begin previews at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street) on Thursday, April 5th, with an official opening night set for Monday, April 23rd. To purchase tickets, and for more information, please visit www.mcctheater.org.

In Transfers, Cristofer and Clarence are two gifted students from the South Bronx. After two years at a local community college being coached by faculty members, the young men are competing for a life-changing scholarship at an elite northeast university. During a campus visit, the young men are unexpectedly confronted with their shared past while trying to break through a system that seems designed to keep them on the outside.

The creative team for Transfers includes scenic design by Tony Award winner Donyale Werle, costume design by Drama Desk Award nominee Jessica Ford, lighting design by Obie Award winner Russell H. Champa, sound design by Broken Chord, and casting by Telsey + Company/Adam Caldwell, CSA, William Cantler, CSA, Karyn Casl, CSA. Production Stage Manager Lori Ann Zepp and Stage Manager Veronica Lee.

The company just met the press and you can check out photos from inside rehearsals below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

