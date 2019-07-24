Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast and Creatives of Second Stage's MAKE BELIEVE

Second Stage Theater will soon present the New York premiere of Make Believe. Written by Bess Wohl and directed by Michael Greif, Make Believe will feature Kim Fischer, Susannah Flood, Ryan Foust, HARRISON FOX, MAREN HEARY, Brad Heberlee, and Samantha Mathis.

The cast just met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos from the big day below!

When does real life collide with Make Believe? For the four Conlee kids, ages 5 to 10, playing house is no longer a game when their parents inexplicably disappear. Thirty-two years later, their search for answers continues. Bess Wohl returns to Second Stage after her funny and poignant play, American Hero, with a look inside the minds of children, their parents and the mysteries of childhood that haunt us forever.

MAKE BELIEVE will begin previews at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street) on July 30, 2019, with an opening night set for August 15, 2019. Make Believe is the final production of Second Stage's 40th Anniversary Season.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



