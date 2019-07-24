SECOND STAGE THEATRE
Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast and Creatives of Second Stage's MAKE BELIEVE

Jul. 24, 2019  

Second Stage Theater will soon present the New York premiere of Make Believe. Written by Bess Wohl and directed by Michael Greif, Make Believe will feature Kim Fischer, Susannah Flood, Ryan Foust, HARRISON FOX, MAREN HEARY, Brad Heberlee, and Samantha Mathis.

The cast just met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos from the big day below!

When does real life collide with Make Believe? For the four Conlee kids, ages 5 to 10, playing house is no longer a game when their parents inexplicably disappear. Thirty-two years later, their search for answers continues. Bess Wohl returns to Second Stage after her funny and poignant play, American Hero, with a look inside the minds of children, their parents and the mysteries of childhood that haunt us forever.

MAKE BELIEVE will begin previews at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street) on July 30, 2019, with an opening night set for August 15, 2019. Make Believe is the final production of Second Stage's 40th Anniversary Season.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Maren Heary, Casey Hilton, Harrison Fox and Ryan Foust

Ryan Foust

Ryan Foust

Ryan Foust

Maren Heary

Maren Heary

Maren Heary

Casey Hilton

Casey Hilton

Casey Hilton

Harrison Fox

Harrison Fox

Harrison Fox

Maren Heary, Casey Hilton, Harrison Fox and Ryan Foust

Kim Fischer, Samantha Mathis, Susannah Flood and Brad Heberlee

Kim Fischer

Kim Fischer

Kim Fischer

Susannah Flood

Susannah Flood

Susannah Flood

Brad Heberlee

Brad Heberlee

Brad Heberlee

Samantha Mathis

Samantha Mathis

Samantha Mathis

Kim Fischer, Samantha Mathis, Susannah Flood and Brad Heberlee

Back row: Brad Heberlee, Samantha Mathis, Susannah Flood, Kim Fischer Front row: Harrison Fox, Maren Heary, Casey Hilton, Ryan Foust

Back row: Brad Heberlee, Samantha Mathis, Susannah Flood, Kim Fischer Front row: Harrison Fox, Maren Heary, Casey Hilton, Ryan Foust

Michael Greif and Bess Wohl

Michael Greif

Michael Greif

Michael Greif

Bess Wohl

Bess Wohl

Bess Wohl

Michael Greif and Bess Wohl

Back row: Michael Greif, Brad Heberlee, Samantha Mathis, Susannah Flood, Kim Fischer, Bess Wohl Front row: Harrison Fox, Maren Heary, Casey Hilton, Ryan Foust

