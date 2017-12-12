ROUNDABOUT THEATRE COMPANY
Photo Coverage: Maggie Gyllenhaal, Matthew Morrison & More Take Bows in Roundabout's DAMN YANKEES Benefit Concert!

Dec. 12, 2017  

It was batter up at the Stephen Sondheim Theater last night! Roundabout Theatre Company just presented its Damn Yankees Benefit Concert Reading, starring Whoopi Goldberg as "Applegate," Maggie Gyllenhaal as "Lola," and Matthew Morrison "Joe Hardy" and included Stephen Bogardus "Joe Boyd," Danny Burstein as "Van Buren," Victoria Clark as "Meg Boyd," Annie Golden "Doris," Julie Halston "Sister," Reggie Jackson as "Mr. Welch," and Adrienne Warren "Gloria Thorpe."

Completing the company were Jill Abramovitz, Paula Leggett Chase, Lawrence Clayton, Greg Hildreth, Tari Kelly, Michael McCormick, Shina Ann Morris, Kevin Munhall, Keven Quillon, Samantha Sturm, Anthony Wayne, Haley Swindal, Noah Weisberg and Christian Dante White.

Roundabout's Associate Artist Kathleen Marshall directed this one-night only special event, with Musical Direction by Rob Berman.

Would you do ANYTHING to help your favorite baseball team win the pennant? In the Faustian baseball musical, Damn Yankees, Joe Boyd sells his soul to the devil to be the home run hitter that will guide his favorite team, the Washington Senators, to a win against those "Damn Yankees." Featuring the classical musical theatre standards, "Heart," "Two Lost Souls" and "Whatever Lola Wants", follow Joe in his quest to save his team...and his soul.

Proceeds from the Benefit Concert Reading of Damn Yankees support Roundabout Theatre Company's many programs and initiatives, including Education at Roundabout.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Reggie Jackson, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Danny Burstein
Reggie Jackson, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Danny Burstein

Victoria Clark and Stephen Bogardus
Victoria Clark and Stephen Bogardus

Victoria Clark and Stephen Bogardus
Victoria Clark and Stephen Bogardus

Ensemble Cast
Ensemble Cast

Adrienne Warren
Adrienne Warren

Reggie Jackson
Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson
Reggie Jackson

Matthew Morrison
Matthew Morrison

Reggie Jackson, Danny Burstein and Maggie Gyllenhaal
Reggie Jackson, Danny Burstein and Maggie Gyllenhaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal

Reggie Jackson, Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg
Reggie Jackson, Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg

Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg
Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg

Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg
Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg

Photo Coverage: Maggie Gyllenhaal, Matthew Morrison & More Take Bows in Roundabout's DAMN YANKEES Benefit Concert!
Julie Halston, Reggie Jackson, Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison, Victoria Clark, Stephen Bogardus, Adrienne Warren, Annie Golden and cast

Photo Coverage: Maggie Gyllenhaal, Matthew Morrison & More Take Bows in Roundabout's DAMN YANKEES Benefit Concert!
Julie Halston, Reggie Jackson, Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison, Victoria Clark, Stephen Bogardus, Adrienne Warren, Annie Golden and cast

Photo Coverage: Maggie Gyllenhaal, Matthew Morrison & More Take Bows in Roundabout's DAMN YANKEES Benefit Concert!
Julie Halston, Reggie Jackson, Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison, Victoria Clark, Stephen Bogardus, Adrienne Warren, Annie Golden and cast

Reggie Jackson, Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison, Victoria Clark, Stephen Bogardus, Adrienne Warren
Reggie Jackson, Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison, Victoria Clark, Stephen Bogardus, Adrienne Warren

Reggie Jackson, Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison
Reggie Jackson, Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison

Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg
Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison
Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison

Matthew Morrison, Victoria Clark, Stephen Bogardus, Adrienne Warren
Matthew Morrison, Victoria Clark, Stephen Bogardus, Adrienne Warren

Julie Halston, Reggie Jackson, Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison, Victoria Clark, Stephen Bogardus, Adrienne Warren, and cast
Julie Halston, Reggie Jackson, Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison, Victoria Clark, Stephen Bogardus, Adrienne Warren, and cast

Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg
Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg

Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison, Victoria Clark, Stephen Bogardus, Adrienne Warren
Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison, Victoria Clark, Stephen Bogardus, Adrienne Warren

Julie Halston, Reggie Jackson, Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison, Victoria Clark, Stephen Bogardus
Julie Halston, Reggie Jackson, Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison, Victoria Clark, Stephen Bogardus

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison
Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison
Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison

Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison, Victoria Clark
Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison, Victoria Clark

Reggie Jackson, Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison
Reggie Jackson, Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison

Reggie Jackson, Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison, Victoria Clark, Adrienne Warren and cast
Reggie Jackson, Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison, Victoria Clark, Adrienne Warren and cast

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison
Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison

Reggie Jackson, Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison, Victoria Clark, Adrienne Warren and cast
Reggie Jackson, Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison, Victoria Clark, Adrienne Warren and cast

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison
Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison

Julie Halston, Reggie Jackson, Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison, Victoria Clark, Adrienne Warren, Annie Golden and cast
Julie Halston, Reggie Jackson, Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison, Victoria Clark, Adrienne Warren, Annie Golden and cast

Julie Halston, Reggie Jackson, Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison, Victoria Clark, Adrienne Warren and cast
Julie Halston, Reggie Jackson, Danny Burstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Morrison, Victoria Clark, Adrienne Warren and cast

Betsy Wolfe
Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe
Betsy Wolfe

Joel Grey
Joel Grey

Jessica Hecht
Jessica Hecht

Christian Dante White
Christian Dante White

Christian Dante White
Christian Dante White

Kevin Munhall and Margo Seibert
Kevin Munhall and Margo Seibert

Kevin Munhall
Kevin Munhall

Margo Seibert
Margo Seibert

Kevin Munhall and Margo Seibert
Kevin Munhall and Margo Seibert

Matthew Morrison
Matthew Morrison

Matthew Morrison
Matthew Morrison

Matthew Morrison
Matthew Morrison

Danny Burstein
Danny Burstein

Danny Burstein
Danny Burstein

Jill Abramovitz
Jill Abramovitz

Michael McCormick
Michael McCormick

Julie Halston
Julie Halston

Julie Halston
Julie Halston

Annie Golden
Annie Golden

Lawrence Clayton
Lawrence Clayton

Tara Kelly
Tara Kelly

Keven Quillon
Keven Quillon

Samantha Sturm
Samantha Sturm

Samantha Sturm
Samantha Sturm

Greg Hildreth
Greg Hildreth

Greg Hildreth
Greg Hildreth

Noah Weisberg
Noah Weisberg

Anthony Wayne
Anthony Wayne

Anthony Wayne
Anthony Wayne

Victoria Clark
Victoria Clark

Victoria Clark
Victoria Clark

Victoria Clark
Victoria Clark

Adrienne Warren
Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren
Adrienne Warren

Reggie Jackson
Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson
Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson
Reggie Jackson

Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal


