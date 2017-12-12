Photo Coverage: Maggie Gyllenhaal, Matthew Morrison & More Take Bows in Roundabout's DAMN YANKEES Benefit Concert!

It was batter up at the Stephen Sondheim Theater last night! Roundabout Theatre Company just presented its Damn Yankees Benefit Concert Reading, starring Whoopi Goldberg as "Applegate," Maggie Gyllenhaal as "Lola," and Matthew Morrison "Joe Hardy" and included Stephen Bogardus "Joe Boyd," Danny Burstein as "Van Buren," Victoria Clark as "Meg Boyd," Annie Golden "Doris," Julie Halston "Sister," Reggie Jackson as "Mr. Welch," and Adrienne Warren "Gloria Thorpe."

Completing the company were Jill Abramovitz, Paula Leggett Chase, Lawrence Clayton, Greg Hildreth, Tari Kelly, Michael McCormick, Shina Ann Morris, Kevin Munhall, Keven Quillon, Samantha Sturm, Anthony Wayne, Haley Swindal, Noah Weisberg and Christian Dante White.

Roundabout's Associate Artist Kathleen Marshall directed this one-night only special event, with Musical Direction by Rob Berman.

Would you do ANYTHING to help your favorite baseball team win the pennant? In the Faustian baseball musical, Damn Yankees, Joe Boyd sells his soul to the devil to be the home run hitter that will guide his favorite team, the Washington Senators, to a win against those "Damn Yankees." Featuring the classical musical theatre standards, "Heart," "Two Lost Souls" and "Whatever Lola Wants", follow Joe in his quest to save his team...and his soul.

Proceeds from the Benefit Concert Reading of Damn Yankees support Roundabout Theatre Company's many programs and initiatives, including Education at Roundabout.

