Photo Coverage: Lois Smith Celebrates 89th Birthday at THE INHERITANCE

67 years after her Broadway debut and 23 years since she was last seen on Broadway, Lois Smith will be 89 when The Inheritance opens on November 17. On Saturday, the company surprised her onstage as she celebrated the big day!

Smith appeared last season onstage in NYC in I Was Most Alive with You at Playwrights Horizons, in Peace for Mary Frances at New Group, and in the films Ladybird and Marjorie Prime, which was adapted from the play she performed at Playwrights Horizons. Some earlier favorite NYC plays include The Young and Beautiful (long ago), The Grapes of Wrath, Buried Child, The Trip to Bountiful (at Signature Theater). Awards include two Obie Awards, two Tony nominations, NY Critics, Drama Desk, Lucile Lortel, Outer Critics. Later this year she will appear in two films: Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch and Alan Ball's Uncle Frank.

The acclaimed play, The Inheritance, is currently in previews at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theater, where it will officially open on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

It begins with a gathering of young, gay New Yorkers. Each has a story aching to come out...

Profoundly touching and wickedly hilarious, Matthew Lopez' highly-anticipated two-part play, The Inheritance, asks how much we owe to those who lived and loved before us, and questions the role we must play for future generations. Brilliantly re-envisioning E. M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End to 21st-century New York, it follows the interlinking lives of three generations of gay men searching for a community of their own - and a place to call home.

THE INHERITANCE is a life-affirming journey of tears and laughter, through conflicts and connections, heartbreak and hope. A new play, generations in the making.

Photo Credit: Katherine Lee



