Photo Coverage: Julia Roberts and the Family of Garry Marshall Arrive at Tribute Performance of PRETTY WOMAN

Last night, August 2, the cast and creative team of Pretty Woman the Musical paid tribute to the film's director, the late, great Garry Marshall. Speeches were given by the musical's director Jerry Mitchell, producer Paula Wagner, and Marshall's family, Kathleen Marshall, Scott Marshall, and Barbara Marshall. Also in attendance for the evening was Julia Roberts, the film's original star!

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night, and you can check out photos of Roberts, the Marshalls, and more arriving below!

Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this modern spin on Cinderella is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self-discovery for both Vivian and Edward. This contemporary theatrical take on the iconic love story will sweep a new generation off their feet and make them believe in the power of "Happily Ever After."

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, with original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, began performances at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre Friday, July 20, 2018.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



