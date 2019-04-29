BEETLEJUICE
Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!

Apr. 29, 2019  

Beetlejuice is officially open on Broadway! As per Broadway tradition, the Legacy Robe was awarded to the ensemble member with the most Broadway credits, in this case, Jill Abramovitz!

Check out photos from the legacy robe ceremony below!

BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuiceto scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

BEETLEJUICE stars Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (School of Rock) in the title role, Two-Time Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso(Lazarus) as Lydia, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler (Mean Girls) as Barbara, Tony Award Nominee Rob McClure(Honeymoon In Vegas) as Adam, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser (Rock of Ages) as Charles, and Two-Time Drama Desk Award Nominee Leslie Kritzer (The Robber Bridegroom) as Delia.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Jenifer Foote

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Ensemble cast

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Kerry Butler

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Rob McClure, Leslie Kritzer and Alex Brightman

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Sophia Anne Caruso

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Sophia Anne Caruso, Rob McClure, Leslie Kritzer and Alex Brightman

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Sophia Anne Caruso, Rob McClure, Leslie Kritzer and Alex Brightman

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Cast members making their Broadway debut

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Cast members making their Broadway debut

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Sophia Anne Caruso

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Sophia Anne Caruso, Leslie Kritzer and Rob McClure

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Sophia Anne Caruso and Leslie Kritzer

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Sophia Anne Caruso and Leslie Kritzer

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Sophia Anne Caruso and Leslie Kritzer

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Alex Brightman and Alan H. Green

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Jamie deRoy and Anna Sophia Caruso

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Jill Abramovitz

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Jill Abramovitz

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Jenifer Foote, Jill Abramovitz and Daviid Westphal

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Rob McClure, Alex Brightman and Adam Dannheisser

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Jill Abramovitz

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Jill Abramovitz

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Leslir Kritzer, Ron McClure and Alex Brightman

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Kelvin Moon Loh

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Jill Abramovit

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Jill AbramovitzWintergarden on April 25, 2019 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Jill Abramovitz

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Jill Abramovitz

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Jill Abramovitz

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Jill Abramovitz

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Jill Abramovitz

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Jill Abramovitz

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Jill Abramovitz

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Jill Abramovitz

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Jill Abramovitz

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Jill Abramovitz

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Jill Abramovitz

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Jill AbramovitzNew York City.

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Jill Abramovitz with ensemble cast

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Jill Abramovitz with the ensemble cast

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Jill Abramovitz, Rob McClure, Leslie Kritzer, Sophia Anne Caruso, Adam Dannheisser, Danny Rutigliano, Kelvin Moon Loh and Alex Brightman with cast during the Broadway Opening Night Actors' Equity Legacy Robe Ceremony honoring Jill Abramovitz for "Beetlejuice" at The Wintergarden on April 25, 2019 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Jill Abramovitz, Rob McClure, Leslie Kritzer, Sophia Anne Caruso, Adam Dannheisser, Danny Rutigliano, Kelvin Moon Loh and Alex Brightman with cast during the Broadway Opening Night Actors' Equity Legacy Robe Ceremony honoring Jill Abramovitz for "Beetlejuice" at The Wintergarden on April 25, 2019 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Jill Abramovitz, Rob McClure, Leslie Kritzer, Sophia Anne Caruso, Adam Dannheisser, Danny Rutigliano, Kelvin Moon Loh and Alex Brighten with cast

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Jill Abramovitz, Rob McClure, Leslie Kritzer, Sophia Anne Caruso, Adam Dannheisser, Danny Rutigliano, Kelvin Moon Loh and Alex Brightman with cast

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Jill Abramovitz

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Jill Abramovitz

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Jill Abramovitz

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Jill Abramovitz

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Jill Abramovitz

Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
Jill Abramovitz

