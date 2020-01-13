Photo Coverage: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast Raises a Glass of Other Half Brewery's Jagged Little Pils!

Click Here for More Articles on JAGGED LITTLE PILL

The cast of Jagged Little Pill raised a glass yesterday at Other Half Brewery (191 Centre Street, Brooklyn) in celebration of their newest arrival on tap- Jagged Little Pils. Check out photos from inside the party below!

Featuring lyrics by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette and music by Morissette and six-time Grammy winner Glen Ballard, Jagged Little Pill features an original musical tale of suburban subversion by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully), directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin). Movement Direction & Choreography is by Olivier Award winner and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements are by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, American Idiot).

Starring as "The Healys" in the Broadway production are Drama Desk Award Nominee Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town) as "Mary Jane," Sean Allan Krill (Honeymoon in Vegas) as "Steve", Celia Rose Gooding as "Frankie" and Derek Klena (Anastasia) as "Nick"; alongside Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening) as "Bella," Lauren Patten (Fun Home) as "Jo," and Antonio Cipriano as "Phoenix," all of whom reprise their roles from the musical's world premiere at A.R.T. Completing the cast are Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani and Ebony Williams.

Photo Credit: Katherine Lee





