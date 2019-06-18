Photo Coverage: Inside Irish Repertory Theatre's 30th Anniversary Celebration Gala

Irish Repertory Theatre held its 30th Anniversary Celebration Gala on Monday June 17th at 7:00PM at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center (1941 Broadway, New York, NY 10023).

The evening honored President Bill Clinton for his leadership role in the peace process in Northern Ireland which resulted in the historic Good Friday Agreement. He was presented with the Visionary Leadership Award by Emmy Award-winner Alec Baldwin. The evening also honored Terry Donnelly and John Keating for sustained excellence throughout the company's 30-year history.

Special guest performers included Judy Collins, Michael Cerveris and His Loose Cattle Band, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Rebecca Luker, Max von Essen, Melissa Errico, Nathan Gunn, Donna Kane, Bill Whelan, composer of Riverdance, joined by musicians and dancers, Ciarán Sheehan, and more.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Max von Essen



Max von Essen



Max von Essen



Max von Essen



Robert Mack



Robert Mack



Robert Mack



Ciaran Sheehan



Ciaran Sheehan



Ciaran Sheehan



Michael Cerveris



Michael Cerveris and Kimberly Kaye



Loose Cattle: Shannon Ford, Michael Cerveris, Kimberly Kaye, & Justin Smith



Melissa Errico



Melissa Errico



Melissa Errico



Melissa Errico



Charlotte Moore



Charlotte Moore



Charlotte Moore and Melissa Errico



Charlotte Moore and Melissa Errico



Terry Donnelly



Terry Donnelly



Terry Donnelly



Laura Knight Keating & John Keating



John Keating



Laura Knight Keating & John Keating



Ciaran O'Reilly



Ciaran O'Reilly



Ciaran O'Reilly



Charlotte Moore and Ciaran O'Reilly



Charlotte Moore and Ciaran O'Reilly



Patrick Mangan (Riverdance fiddler) and Ciara Sexton (Riverdance dancer) with Riverdance composer Bill Wheelan



Patrick Mangan (Riverdance fiddler) and Ciara Sexton (Riverdance dancer) with Riverdance composer Bill Wheelan



Judy Collins



Judy Collins



Judy Collins



Judy Collins



Rebecca Luker



Rebecca Luker



Rebecca Luker



Nathan Gunn



Nathan Gunn



Nathan Gunn



Donna Kane



Donna Kane



Donna Kane



Max von Essen