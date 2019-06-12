HADESTOWN
Photo Coverage: HADESTOWN Celebrates Their 8 Tony Wins With Special Curtain Call

Jun. 12, 2019  

After the performance of Hadestown last night, June 11, the show's cast and creative team hosted a special curtain call where they raised a glass and celebrated their eight Tony wins!

Joining the curtain call at the Walter Kerr last night were the show's creatives, including Tony Award winner for Best Score Anaïs Mitchell, Tony Award winner for Best Director of a Musical Rachel Chavkin, Tony Award Nominee for Best Choreography David Neumann, Tony Award winner for Best Set Design of a Musical Rachel Hauck, Tony Award nominee for Best Costume Design of a Musical Michael Krass, Tony Award winner for Best Lighting Design of a Musical Bradley King, Tony Award winners for Best Sound Design of a Musical Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, and Tony Award winners for Best Orchestrations Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose.

They joined the Hadestown cast including Reeve Carney, Tony Award winner André De Shields, Tony Award nominee Amber Gray, Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada, Tony Award nominee Patrick Page, Jewelle Blackman, Kay Trinidad, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Malcolm Armwood, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Kimberly Marable, T. Oliver Reid, Jessie Shelton, Ahmad Simmons, and Khaila Wilcoxon.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Monroe George

Amber Gray, Andre De Shields, and the Cast of Hadestown

Amber Gray, Andre De Shields, and the Cast of Hadestown

Amber Gray, Andre De Shields, and the Cast of Hadestown

Amber Gray, Andre De Shields, Rachel Chavkin, and the Cast of Hadestown

Amber Gray, Andre De Shields, Rachel Chavkin, and the Cast of Hadestown

Rachel Chavkin, Anais Mitchel, and the Cast of Hadestown

Reeve Carney and the Cast of Hadestown

Amber Gray, Andre De Shields, Rachel Chavkin, and the Cast of Hadestown

Eva Noblezada and the Cast of Hadestown

Eva Noblezada and the Cast of Hadestown

Amber Gray and the Cast of Hadestown

Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada, and the Cast of Hadestown

Rachel Chavkin, Anais Mitchel, and the Cast of Hadestown

Rachel Chavkin, Anais Mitchel, and the Cast of Hadestown

Rachel Chavkin, Anais Mitchel, and the Cast of Hadestown

Rachel Chavkin, Anais Mitchel, and the Cast of Hadestown

Rachel Chavkin, Anais Mitchel, and the Cast of Hadestown

