HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION Now Available in North America

Concord Theatricals has revealed that Hadestown: Teen Edition is now available for school and youth group productions in North America.



Hadestown: Teen Edition is a full-length adaptation of Anaïs Mitchell’s international phenomenon Hadestown, modified for performance by teen actors for family audiences. For more information visit concordsho.ws/PerformHadestownTeen



"I’m thrilled to be able to share this teen edition of Hadestown! I can’t wait to see how young people bring their own ideas and experience to this mythic story,” said Mitchell.



Following two intertwining love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of immortal King Hades and Lady Persephone – Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Inspired by traditions of classic American folk music and vintage New Orleans jazz, Mitchell’s beguiling sung-through musical pits industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Together with visionary director Rachel Chavkin and longtime arrangement / orchestration collaborators Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Mitchell’s intriguing and beautiful folk opera delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Hadestown was the most honored show of the 2018-2019 season. In addition to winning eight Tony Awards, the show has been honored with four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical.



The GRAMMY Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hadestown

from Sing It Again Records is available on CD, vinyl, and streaming.

Hadestown is produced on Broadway by Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold and Tom Kirdahy. The 2016 world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop electrified audiences and is the longest-running show in that celebrated theater’s 40-year history. The production received its Canadian premiere at Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre in 2017 and then enjoyed a 2018 sold-out engagement at London’s National Theatre prior to Broadway. Hadestown was developed with funding from the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center and was further developed by New York Stage and Film Company and The Ground Floor at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Hadestown was co-conceived by Ben t. Matchstick.



Now in its third year, the North American Tour is currently playing in Boston, with upcoming engagements now on sale in Philadelphia, Syracuse, New Haven, Charlotte and Toronto. As of May 2024, it will have played 124 weeks, visited 85 different markets across North America, and been seen by over 2 million patrons. For the latest tour route and other information, please visit: www.hadestown.com/tour.



Hadestown is now playing its long-awaited West End premiere at the Lyric Theatre, returning to London, six years after its 2018 engagement at The National Theatre.

