Video: HADESTOWN Is a Family Affair with Jon Jon & Isa Briones

Sometimes, dreams of being on Broadway can take a minute to come to fruition. Just ask Jon Jon Briones.

"When I reached 40, I was like, 'Ah, it's too late [for Broadway]'. And I thought that dream was gone. Then I made my Broadway debut at the age of 51! It's never too late," the new star of Hadestown told Richard Ridge. "Then [Hadestown] came back around and I was like, 'I do belong here.' I never realized that I needed to be back onstage. I needed this for my soul."

Being onstage this time around, following his debut in 2017's Miss Saigon, is extra special for Jon Jon, who gets to share his experience with his daughter, Isa.

"The message of this show is so effecting and has been since I first watched it- the message of hope. I feel like growing up and seeing my dad, an Asian-American actor who has been through so much, been through so many hardships and kept perservering," she explained. "He paved the way for other Asian-American actors... Hadestown is about so many things, but we get to bring our own [experience] to it, and to me, that is the story."

In this video, watch as the adorable father/daughter duo chats more about the huge impact of this show, the joy of sharing a passion for the arts, and so much more!