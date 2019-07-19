Photo Coverage: Go Inside Opening Night of THE WAY SHE SPOKE At The Audible Theater!

the way she spoke, Audible Theater's New York premiere play by Isaac Gomez, directed by Jo Bonney, and starring Kate del Castillo in her English-language stage debut, just opened last night, July 18 at the Minetta Lane Theatre.

Kate del Castillo (Netflix's La Reina Del Sur) stars in this haunting and theatrical one-woman play that takes us from a New York stage to the treacherous streets of Juarez, Mexico where thousands of women have been murdered in an epidemic of violence that has yet to stop. Written by Isaac Gomez (Steppenwolf's La Ruta) based on his intimate interviews, the way she spoke is a raw and riveting exploration of responsibility that follows one playwright's journey to give voice to a city of women silenced by violence, fear and a world that has turned a deaf ear to their stories. Directed by Obie and Lucille Lortel winner Jo Bonney and produced by Audible Theater (Billy Crudup in Harry Clarke, Carey Mulligan in Girls & Boys).

The creative team includes Riccardo Hernandez (scenic design), Emilio Sosa (costume design), Lap Chi Chu (lighting design), Elisheba Ittoop(sound design), and Aaron Rhyne (projection design).

Tickets are available to the general public at www.thewayshespokeplay.com or Ticketmaster.com, by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-982-2787, and in-person at the Minetta Lane Theatre box office (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street).

