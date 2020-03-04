Photo Coverage: Go Inside Broadway Inspirational Voices' 25th Anniversary Gala

On Monday night, Michael McElroy and Broadway Inspirational Voices celebrated the "Silver Anniversary Gala Concert & Live Auction", honoring Disney Theatrical Productions for their commitment to diversity and inclusion.

The event featured special appearances by Tony Award winner Karen Olivo (Moulin Rouge!, West Side Story) , Andréa Burns (On Your Feet, In the Heights), Multi Tony Award winner Pricilla Lopez (Grand Horizons, In The Heights), Drama Desk award nominee and Grammy Award winner Nathan Lee Graham (Hulu's "WOKE", Wig Out), Tony-Grammy-Emmy Award winner André De Shields (Hadestown, Full Monty) and Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet) are programmed. Also set to perform in this concert of wall to wall talent are Tony-Grammy-Emmy-Golden Globe award winner Billy Porter (Fx's "POSE", Kinky Boots), Tony and Drama Desk Award winner Kelli O'Hara (Kiss Me Kate, The King and I), Daniel Watts (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Hamilton) and recording artist Crystal Monee Hall (For The Girls, RENT).

As BIV embarks on this inaugural gala, support and recognition have been tremendous. Board member emeritus, Tony-Emmy-NAACP award winner Phylicia Rashad sums it all up by saying, "In the year of its 25th anniversary, Broadway Inspirational Voices continues to touch and inspire audiences, students and families. Congratulations, BIV!"

