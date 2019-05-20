Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!

May. 20, 2019  

The Signature Theatre production of Octet, a world premiere chamber choir musical by three-time Tony Award nominee Dave Malloy (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812)and directed by Annie Tippe (Ghost Quartet), opened just last night, May 19, in The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues). Octet will now play through June 23, 2019.

Octet is the first production in Malloy's Signature Residency, which will include three productions over the course of five years.

Featuring a score for an a cappella chamber choir and an original libretto inspired by internet comment boards, scientific debates, religious texts, and Sufi poetry, Octet explores addiction and nihilism within the messy context of 21st century technology. It is the first musical Signature has produced since its founding in 1991.

The cast of Octet includes Adam Bashian (The Phantom of the Opera) as Jim, Kim Blanck (Alice by Heart) as Karly, Starr Busby (Off-Broadway debut) as Paula, Alex Gibson (SpongeBob SquarePants the Musical) as Peter, Justin Gregory Lopez ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live") as Toby, J.D. Mollison (X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. the Nation) as Marvin, Margo Seibert (In Transit) as Jessica, and Kuhoo Verma (The Big Sick) as Velma. The cast also includes Jonathan Christopher andNicole Weiss.

The creative team includes Or Matias (Music Supervision and Music Direction), Amy Rubin & Brittany Vasta (Scenic Design),Brenda Abbandandolo (Costume Design), Christopher Bowser (Lighting Design) and Hidenori Nakajo (Sound Design). The Production Stage Manager is Jhanaë K-C Bonnick and Casting is by Henry Russell Bergstein.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
Darren Aronofsky

Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
Darren Aronofsky

Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
Ella Stiller, Ben Stiller

Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
Ella Stiller, Ben Stiller

Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
Joe Curnutte, Marc Bovino, Michael Dalto

Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
Joe Curnutte, Marc Bovino, Michael Dalto

Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
Lauren Yee

Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
Lauren Yee

Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
Lileana Blain-Cruz

Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
Lileana Blain-Cruz

Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
Ismael Cruz Cordova

Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
Ismael Cruz Cordova

Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
Alex Gibson

Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
Alex Gibson

Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
Adam Bashian

Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
Adam Bashian

Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
Kim Blanck

Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
Kim Blanck

Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
Kuhoo Verma

Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
Kuhoo Verma

Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
J.D. Mollison

Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
J.D. Mollison

Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
Justin Gregory Lopez

Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
Justin Gregory Lopez

Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
Margo Seibert

Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
Margo Seibert

Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
Starr Busby

Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
Starr Busby

Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
Kuhoo Verma, Justin Gregory Lopez, Starr Busby, J.D. Mollison, Margo Seibert, Adam Bashian, Kim Blanck, Alex Gibson

Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
Paige Evans, Kuhoo Verma, Justin Gregory Lopez, Starr Busby, J.D. Mollison, Annie Tippe, Dave Malloy, Margo Seibert, Adam Bashian, Kim Blanck, Alex Gibson, Harold Wolpert

Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
Paige Evans, Annie Tippe, Dave Malloy, Harold Wolpert

Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
Paige Evans, Or Matias, Annie Tippe, Dave Malloy, Harold Wolpert

Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
Dave Malloy, Annie Tippe

buy tickets


Related Articles


14 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: EVA NOBLEZADA or STEPHANIE J. BLOCK for Best Leading Actress in a Musical...

From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
  • Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
  • Photo Coverage: PROOF OF LOVE Celebrates Opening Night at Minetta Lane Theatre!
  • Photo Coverage: NYC Kids Hit the Stage for Broadway Junior Student Finale!
  • Photo Coverage: Manhattan Theatre Club Celebrates Nancy Coyne at Spring Gala
  • Photo Coverage: MCC Theater Celebrates Opening Night of BLKS

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup