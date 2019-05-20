Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!

The Signature Theatre production of Octet, a world premiere chamber choir musical by three-time Tony Award nominee Dave Malloy (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812)and directed by Annie Tippe (Ghost Quartet), opened just last night, May 19, in The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues). Octet will now play through June 23, 2019.

Octet is the first production in Malloy's Signature Residency, which will include three productions over the course of five years.

Featuring a score for an a cappella chamber choir and an original libretto inspired by internet comment boards, scientific debates, religious texts, and Sufi poetry, Octet explores addiction and nihilism within the messy context of 21st century technology. It is the first musical Signature has produced since its founding in 1991.

The cast of Octet includes Adam Bashian (The Phantom of the Opera) as Jim, Kim Blanck (Alice by Heart) as Karly, Starr Busby (Off-Broadway debut) as Paula, Alex Gibson (SpongeBob SquarePants the Musical) as Peter, Justin Gregory Lopez ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live") as Toby, J.D. Mollison (X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. the Nation) as Marvin, Margo Seibert (In Transit) as Jessica, and Kuhoo Verma (The Big Sick) as Velma. The cast also includes Jonathan Christopher andNicole Weiss.

The creative team includes Or Matias (Music Supervision and Music Direction), Amy Rubin & Brittany Vasta (Scenic Design),Brenda Abbandandolo (Costume Design), Christopher Bowser (Lighting Design) and Hidenori Nakajo (Sound Design). The Production Stage Manager is Jhanaë K-C Bonnick and Casting is by Henry Russell Bergstein.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Darren Aronofsky



Darren Aronofsky



Ella Stiller, Ben Stiller



Ella Stiller, Ben Stiller



Joe Curnutte, Marc Bovino, Michael Dalto



Joe Curnutte, Marc Bovino, Michael Dalto



Lauren Yee



Lauren Yee



Lileana Blain-Cruz



Lileana Blain-Cruz



Ismael Cruz Cordova



Ismael Cruz Cordova



Alex Gibson



Alex Gibson



Adam Bashian



Adam Bashian



Kim Blanck



Kim Blanck



Kuhoo Verma



Kuhoo Verma



J.D. Mollison



J.D. Mollison



Justin Gregory Lopez



Justin Gregory Lopez



Margo Seibert



Margo Seibert



Starr Busby



Starr Busby



Kuhoo Verma, Justin Gregory Lopez, Starr Busby, J.D. Mollison, Margo Seibert, Adam Bashian, Kim Blanck, Alex Gibson



Paige Evans, Kuhoo Verma, Justin Gregory Lopez, Starr Busby, J.D. Mollison, Annie Tippe, Dave Malloy, Margo Seibert, Adam Bashian, Kim Blanck, Alex Gibson, Harold Wolpert



Paige Evans, Annie Tippe, Dave Malloy, Harold Wolpert



Paige Evans, Or Matias, Annie Tippe, Dave Malloy, Harold Wolpert



Dave Malloy, Annie Tippe