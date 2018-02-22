Photo Coverage: Class is in Session! Meet the Company of MEAN GIRLS on Broadway!

Rehearsals are underway for Mean Girls, the new musical produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures based on the hit film. Preview performances begin Monday, March 12 and opening night is Sunday, April 8 at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street, NYC).

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Mean Girls had its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington D.C., running October 31 to December 3, 2017.

After years of living with her zoologist parents in Africa, Cady Heron moves to Illinois and must find where she fits in the social hierarchy. A sweet, naive newbie, Cady quickly attracts the attention of The Plastics, a trio of popular frenemies led by the vicious and calculating Regina George. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.



Full of razor-sharp wit and remarkable insight, Mean Girls takes a look at friendships - and human nature - through a ferociously funny lens.

The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld is taking you behind the scenes wit the cast and creative team below!

Photos by Walter McBride.



Tina Fey



Nell Benjamin, Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey, Casey Nicholaw with the cast



Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey, Casey Nicholaw with the cast



Nell Benjamin, Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey and Casey Nicholaw



Erika Henningsen, Kyle Selig, Kate Rockwell, Rick Younger, Barrett Wilbert Weed, Kerry Butler, Cheech Manohar, Ashley Park, Grey Henson and Taylor Louderman



Kate Rockwell, Barrett Wilbert Weed, Erika Henningsen, Ashley Park and Taylor Louderman



Kate Rockwell, Barrett Wilbert Weed, Erika Henningsen, Ashley Park and Taylor Louderman



Kate Rockwell, Barrett Wilbert Weed, Erika Henningsen, Ashley Park and Taylor Louderman



Kate Rockwell, Taylor Louderman and Ashley Park



Kate Rockwell, Taylor Louderman and Ashley Park



Tina Fey



Jeff Richmond and Tina Fey



Erika Henningsen



Erika Henningsen



Erika Henningsen



Grey Henson



Barrett Wilbert Weed and Grey Henson



Barrett Wilbert Weed and Grey Henson



Cheech Manohar and Kyle Selig



Kyle Selig



Cheech Manohar



Cheech Manohar and Kyle Selig



Ashley Park and Grey Henson



Rick Younger



Kerry Butler



Kerry Butler and Rick Younger



Tina Fey and Casey Nicholaw



Jeff Richmond and Tina Fey