Photo Coverage: City Center's A CHORUS LINE Takes Bows at Gala Performance

Last night, New York City Center presented the 75th Anniversary gala presentation of A Chorus Line.

The production stars Jay Armstrong Johnson (Bobby), Kate Bailey (Kristine), Callan Bergmann (Frank), Natalie Bourgeois (Lois), Tommy Bracco (Mike), Wesley Ian Cappiello (Roy), Max Clayton (Don), Aaron Patrick Craven (Butch), Sara Esty (Maggie), Emily Franch (Vicki), David Grindrod (Mark), Eddie Gutierrez (Paul), Robyn Hurder(Cassie), Jolina Javier (Connie), Tara Kostmayer (Diana), Denis Lambert (Greg), J. Elaine Marcos (Val), Melanie Moore (Judy), Jenna Nicole Schoen (Tricia), Joseph J. Simeone (Al), Ahmad Simmons (Tom), Ryan Steele (Larry), Naomi C. Walley (Bebe), Anthony Wayne (Richie), Tony Yazbeck (Zach), and Leigh Zimmerman (Sheila).

BroadwayWorld was at last night's performance, and you can check out photos of the cast taking their bows below!

In 1975, the stories of seventeen Broadway dancers sprang to life when A Chorus Line opened Off-Broadway. Born of workshop sessions with actual Broadway dancers (eight of whom appeared in the original cast). This incisive portrait of the life of the Broadway dancer received 12 Tony Award nominations, winning nine-in addition to the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. With a Broadway run of 6,137 performances, national tours, and international productions, A Chorus Line is both a snapshot of a moment in history and a platform for fresh talent, which will be showcased in this Annual Gala Presentation (November 14 - 18) directed by Bob Avian (original co-choreographer) with choreography by Baayork Lee (Connie, original cast) and music direction by Patrick Vaccariello.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



