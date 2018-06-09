Photo Coverage: Charles Strouse Celebrates His Birthday at Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's Reading of IT'S A BIRD...IT'S A PLANE, IT'S SUPERMAN

Jun. 9, 2018  

SUPERMAN™ is the tale of Superman's efforts to defeat a vengeful scientist, the new villain Dr. Abner Sedgwick, who seeks to destroy the world's symbol of good. In this premiere adaptation of the 1966 musical, It's a Bird, It's a Plane, It's Superman, this TYA-friendly musical will be sure to soar up, up and away into the hearts of all children and the young at heart.

Composed by Charles Strouse, with lyrics by Lee Adams and book by David Newman and Robert Benton, the musical is based on the comic book character Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster and published by DC Comics. SUPERMAN © & TM DC Comics.

DC Comics is considering licensing a junior version of "It's a Bird...It's a Plane, It's Superman" and organized a reading of the script on Friday, June 8, with kids from the Cincinnati Children's Theatre. Charles Strouse attended the reading for his birthday, and the kids presented him with a cake and sang Happy Birthday!

BroadwayWorld attended the event and you can check out photos below, both of the reading and of the after party with Charles!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

