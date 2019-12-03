Photo Blast from the Past: Debbie Allen in 1981

Article Pixel Dec. 3, 2019  

Blast into the past with this photo of Debbie Allen taken December 1, 1981.

Get a look below!

Debbie Allen is an actress, dancer, choreographer, television director, and television producer. She is a two-time Tony nominee for her performances in West Side Story and Sweet Charity.

Debbie Allen leaving the Imperial Theatre after catching a performance of "Dreamgirls" on December 1, 1981 in New York City.

