Photo Blast from the Past: Debbie Allen in 1981

Blast into the past with this photo of Debbie Allen taken December 1, 1981.

Debbie Allen is an actress, dancer, choreographer, television director, and television producer. She is a two-time Tony nominee for her performances in West Side Story and Sweet Charity.



Debbie Allen leaving the Imperial Theatre after catching a performance of "Dreamgirls" on December 1, 1981 in New York City.



