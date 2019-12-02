Photo Blast from the Past: Bette Davis & Elizabeth Taylor in 1980

Take a look at this blast from the past!

Elizabeth Taylor and Bette Davis, two of the most iconic movie stars of all time, both attended the December 1, 1980 Premiere of "The Mirror Crack'd" at The Ziegfield in New York City.

Check out photos of the stars at the premiere below!



Elizabeth Taylor arrives at "The Mirror Crack'd" Premiere at The Ziegfield Theatre, on December 1, 1980 in New York City.



Bette Davis arrives at "The Mirror Crack'd" Premiere at The Ziegfield Theatre, on December 1, 1980 in New York City.