Photo Blast From the Past: Berry Berenson Perkins and Tony Perkins Attend a Broadway Show in 1979

Today we're flashing back to 1979 with this throwback photo of Berry Berenson Perkins and Tony Perkins!

Check out the photo of the pair attending a Broadway show.

Anthony Perkins was an American actor and singer. He was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his second film, Friendly Persuasion (1956), but is best remembered for playing Norman Bates in Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho (1960) and its three sequels. His other films include Fear Strikes Out (1957), The Matchmaker (1958), On the Beach (1959), Tall Story (1960), The Trial (1962), Phaedra (1962), Five Miles to Midnight (1962), Pretty Poison (1968), Murder on the Orient Express (1974), Mahogany (1975), North Sea Hijack (1979), The Black Hole (1979), and Crimes of Passion (1984).

Berry Berenson waws Perkins' wife, and was a model, photographer, and actress. Her photographs have been published in Life, Glamour, Vogue and Newsweek. She studied acting at New York's The American Place Theatre with Wynn Handman along with Richard Gere, Philip Anglim, Penelope Milford, Robert Ozn, Ingrid Bolting and her sister Marisa. Berenson also appeared in several motion pictures. She starred opposite Anthony Perkins in the 1978 Alan Rudolph film Remember My Name, and appeared with Jeff Bridges in the 1979 film Winter Kills and Malcolm McDowell in Cat People (1982).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



