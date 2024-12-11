Photo: ALL IN Begins Previews On Broadway With John Mulaney, Richard Kind, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Fred Armisen and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich has released a first-look photo portrait of the star-studded cast and creative team as the curtain will rise for tonight’s first performance.

With direction by Alex Timbers, the production is written by Mr. Rich and currently stars John Mulaney, Fred Armisen, Richard Kind, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Performances begin tonight at the Hudson Theatre (141 W. 44th Street), with an official opening night on Sunday, December 22.

All In will continue through February 16, 2025, with a rotating cast. It was previously announced that acclaimed musical duo The Bengsons (Abigail and Shaun Bengson) will be performing songs from The Magnetic Fields (composer, Stephin Merritt), including from the popular album “69 Love Songs,” live on stage. Kroll replaces Sam Richardson in this engagement.

This production marks Mr. Timbers’ fourth collaboration with Mr. Mulaney, having previously directed him in his comedy specials “Kid Gorgeous” and “Baby J,” as well as the hit Broadway show, Oh, Hello. From 2008 to 2011, Mr. Rich and Mr. Mulaney worked together as writers on “Saturday Night Live.” All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich contains short stories from Mr. Rich previously featured in the pages of The New Yorker.

And so is All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, a series of hilarious short stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage, and that sort of thing—and read live by some of the funniest people on the planet, with different groups of four taking the stage each week. In some stories, the stars will portray pirates, in others they play dogs, and in one, we make them talk in British accents. But even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with. We hope everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date’s idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment. It’s everything you want in a night out – laughter, romance, live music and people you recognize from television – ALL IN 90 unforgettable minutes.

The creative team will include David Korins (scenic designer), Jake DeGroot (lighting designer), Jennifer Moeller (costume designer), Peter Hylenski (sound designer), Lucy MacKinnon (projection designer), and Kris Kukul (music director).

Additionally, New Yorker cartoonist Emily Flake will be creating the illustrations for the production.

All In is produced on Broadway by Seaview and Lorne Michaels with New Yorker Studios. Micah Frank and Caroline Maroney are producers on behalf of Broadway Video. Wagner Johnson Productions serves as General Managers and Executive Producers; casting is by Taylor Williams, CSA; and the Production Stage Manager is Scott Rowen.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid

Alex Timbers, Simon Rich, Abigail and Shaun Bengson, Richard Kind, Renee Elise Goldsberry, John Mulaney, Fred Armisen,