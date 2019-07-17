Phillip Aleman Joins Staff of Bond Theatrical Group

Principals DJ Martin, Temah Higgins and Mollie Mann of Bond Theatrical Group, a fully independent booking, marketing and publicity company for live entertainment, announced today that industry marketing and press veteran Phillip Aleman will join the company effective immediately. Phillip brings with him over 20 years of experience in the commercial theatre industry and will be leading marketing and press initiatives for key accounts on the Bond Theatrical Group roster. Having handled marketing and publicity on multiple companies of the touring production of Wicked across North America for the last 15 years, Phillip will continue his responsibilities to the production in addition to and separate from his involvement with the Bond Theatrical Group family.

"Phillip is a treasured voice of strategy and innovation in our industry accompanied with the rare characteristic of first-class implementation tactics," said co-founder DJ Martin. "We are excited to bring his expertise and vision for out-of-the-box marketing to our shows."

"I am delighted to join the ever-growing Bond Theatrical Group team," said Phillip Aleman. "My entire career has been spent in the performing arts industry and I look forward to bringing my 20+ years of experience in tour press and marketing to Bond's current and future roster."

In addition to the National Tours of Wicked, Phillip has led the marketing efforts for If/Then, Next to Normal, Latin History for Morons, On Your Feet!, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Dame Edna's Glorious Goodbye, A Magical Cirque Christmas, Bring It On: The Musical, Doubt, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Full Monty, Elaine Stritch at Liberty, The Graduate, Proof and Stomp, to name a few. Phillip is a proud member of the Association of Theatrical Press Agents and Managers (ATPAM), and recently served on The Broadway League Road Marketing Committee and Touring Awards Committee. Phillip graduated from Florida International University in 1997 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre.

Bond Theatrical Group, led by Temah Higgins, Mollie Mann and DJ Martin, was formed in 2016 and provides booking, marketing and publicity services across North America and on Broadway. Current booking clients include: An Officer and a Gentleman, Blue Man Group, CATS, Clue - Live On Stage, Clueless, Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical, Finding My Voice - Kathleen Turner, First Date, Girl from the North Country, Groundhog Day, Hundred Days, Jesus Christ Superstar, Latin History for Morons, Once on this Island and Spamilton. Current marketing clients include: Anastasia, An Officer and a Gentleman, The Band's Visit, Blue Man Group, CATS, Clueless, The Color Purple, Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, Diana, Djembe, Dr.Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, Escape to Margaritaville, Fiddler on the Roof, Girl from the North Country, Jesus Christ Superstar, Latin History for Morons, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Once on the Island, Oklahoma!, The Phantom of the Opera (Broadway) and The Prom.

Bond Theatrical Group is based in New York at 1410 Broadway, Suite 3488, New York, NY 10018 with offices in Nashville and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit BondTheatrical.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You