Peter Stathas Dance presents Leaving and Coming Back fromThursday-Saturday, June 20-22, 2019 at 8pm at Danspace Project, located inside St. Mark's Church in-the-Bowery at 131 E. 10th Street, NYC. Tickets are $22 ($15 for Danspace Project members) and are available at http://www.danspaceproject.org/calendar/peter-stathas-dance/. Pending availability, tickets can be purchased at the door for $25, cash only.

Leaving and Coming Back is a collection of works that Peter Stathas has created throughout his dance career. Peter left dance in May of 1985 to pursue a career in physical therapy. His love of dance and passion for creating new works brought him back to dance, and he premiered his first new work in 2016. Peter's decision to combine old works with new allows audiences to experience his choreography as it has evolved over the years.

Saturday Mornings tells the very personal story of Peter's relationship with his grandfather, who was a welterweight champion boxer. Five Studies for a Waiter and a Business Woman (1985) and Assuage (2018) will be presented as well as the Premiere of Conundrum, which was conceived with the idea of specific spaces being used to represent others' perceptions. As each new dancer is added, the "space" expands to allow the dancers to shed those perceptions and to be their authentic selves.



Leaving and Coming Back is performed by Joe Fransee, Selina Hack, Una Ludviksen, Mary McGrath, Andrew McShea, Jesse Obremski and Lauren Twomley with Lighting Design by Kryssy Wright, Stage Management by Louise Brownsberger and Costume Design by Leslie Vaglica.

This performance is presented through Danspace Project's Community ACCESS program, which provides subsidized off-season rental opportunities for Danspace Project community members.





