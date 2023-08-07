Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon Will Lead New Off-Broadway Play JOB

The new psychological thriller will open September 18, 2023.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

Tony nominee Peter Friedman (Ragtime, “Succession,” Single White Female) and Sydney Lemmon (TÁR, “Helstrom,” "Succession") will star in the world premiere of JOB by Max Wolf Friedlich (SleepOver), directed by Michael Herwitz (Mr. Parker). The new psychological thriller will open September 18, 2023 for a five-week limited engagement at Soho Playhouse (15 Vandam Street). The production marks Lemmon’s and Friedlich’s Off-Broadway debut.

Jane (Lemmon), an employee at the big tech company (you know the one), has been placed on leave after becoming the subject of a viral video. She arrives in the office of a crisis therapist - Loyd (Friedman) - determined to be reinstated to the job that gives her life meaning. A psychological thriller, JOB zooms in on two careerists of different generations, genders and political paradigms to examine what it means to be a citizen of the internet and our obligation to help the people who need it most.

JOB features scenic design by Jeff Award nominee Scott Penner, costume design by Michelle Li (Theater Camp, “Awkwafina is Nora from Queens”), lighting design by Mextly Couzin (Camelot, Birthday Candles), and sound design by Jessie Char and Maxwell Neely-Cohen. Hannah Getts serves as dramaturg, Rachel Zucker (SIX: The Musical, True West) as production stage manager, Chris Steckel (Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, The Evolution of Mann) as stage manager, and Christian Palomares (Second Stage Theatre, American Ballet Theatre) as general manager.

JOB is produced by Hannah Getts (Campout Productions), Russell Kahn (Scrap Paper Pictures), and Danielle Perelman (Just for Us, The Appointment) in association with SoHo Playhouse.

Peter Friedman (Loyd) has been in the original New York productions of works by Wendy Wasserstein, Simon Gray, C.P. Taylor, Charles Fuller, Annie Baker, Amy Herzog, Max Posner, Greg Pierce, Jennifer Haley, Deborah Zoe Laufer, The Debate Society, Rachel Bonds, Lauren Yee, Will Eno, Michael Mitnick, Kim Rosenstock, Will Connolly, Gunnar Madsen, Joy Gregory, John Lang, Susan Stroman, David Thompson, John Kander, Terrence McNally, Lynn Ahrens, and Stephen Flaherty. He’s performed in NYC revivals of plays by Paddy Chayefsky, Reginald Rose, Donald Margulies, Chekhov, and Shakespeare. Film: The Savages, Safe, Single White Female. TV: “Brooklyn Bridge,” “High Maintenance,” “The Muppet Show,” “The Affair,” “The Path,” “Succession.”

Sydney Lemmon (Jane) Off-Broadway debut. Broadway: Beau Willimon’s The Parisian Woman.  Film: TÁR, Firestarter, Velvet Buzzsaw. Television: “Helstrom,” “Succession,” “Fear the Walking Dead” (Saturn Award Nomination). She can next be seen alongside Halle Berry in the forthcoming feature film The Mothership. Sydney is a graduate of Boston University, LAMDA and the Yale School of Drama.




