Peter Dunn and The West End Lounge Announce New Monthly Residency Starring Kathryn Francisco and Ronvé O'Daniel

Two rising stars. Five months. Five shows. A new show each month AND a new single debuting at each show. Is NYC ready? Well, they better get ready!

Following the wildly successful kick off of "It's a (770) Thing" last month, the duo is back again with their second month's show, this time bringing the holiday cheer and doing their stank thing to Christmas! On Saturday December 7th at 10PM, come out and experience the infectious sounds at "It's a (770) Christmas", featuring award-winning rapper/composer Ronvé O'Daniel (Once Upon a Rhyme) and one of NYC's most sought-after singers, Season 10 Winner of "So You Think You Can Belt", Kathryn Francisco. It's a (770) Thing is a 5-month musical extravaganza where Kathryn and Ronvé, an unlikely Georgia-bred duo, combine their talents by effortlessly fusing the sounds of hip-hop, pop, musical theatre, R&B & soul to tell the story of how they came to come together in the city of dreams. With all new original music as well as bringing new life to your favorite holiday classics, some dope covers and more - It's a (770) Christmas will sure to have you rocking out, singing your face off, spittin' hot fire and gettin' lit, gettin' merry, gettin' holy, and gettin' LOOSE all night! Every month they're bringing you a new theme, a new story, and new MUSIC - because if that wasn't enough, Kathryn and Ronvé will also be droppin a new single every month at each show!

"I originally met Kathryn through So You Think You Can Belt," says producer, Peter Dunn. "From the second I met her, I knew there was a talent and a fire there that you don't find often. Then seeing her and Ronvé together, my mind was pretty honestly blown. Their dynamic, their honesty to their music, their work ethic, everything is so polished and so powerful. And as cliche as it sounds, they quite literally light up any stage the second they touch it, and they blow the roof off a place, without question, every. Single. Time. The West End is so incredibly honored to have them, and in a time when life can be pretty difficult in this country and the world, it's artists like them that are so important and who help keep humanity alive."

Along with a new show every month, the artists are offering punch cards for people attending. The more shows they attend, the more free swag they receive, from show tickets to amazing band merchandise. At only $10 a show, you can come be part of a new movement in music that will keep you on your feet. "Kat and Ronvé are not just performers," says Dunn. "They are true artists and ENTERTAINERS. And damn good human beings"

"If you haven't been to a Kat and Ronvé show, you're in for a wild ride," jokingly warns, O'Daniel. "You can't go wrong with us when we bring that southern ATL flavor topped with that NYC hot sauce. It's a hell of an event!"

That it is. Do not miss this one.

It's a (770) Christmas includes an incredible band featuring Frank Picarazzi on keys, Eddy Marshall on guitar, Nick West on bass, Josh Roberts on drums and Andrew Boogaloo Haynie on sax. With special guest vocals from Beda Margarita Spindola and Nyseli Vega. With special guest Jake McKenna as Santa!

The artists will be accepting toys for a toy drive to help give more children the Christmas they deserve. Ugly holiday sweaters and christmas gear highly encouraged!

It's a (770) Christmas is Saturday December 7th at 10PM, with shows the first Saturday of every month through March 2020. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Advanced tickets can be purchased at https://cof.page.link/pXLH





