Perth Production of A CHORUS LINE Resumes With Now Complete Cast Following Licensor Intervention

A production of A Chorus Line in Perth was forced to cancel some performances while they cast and rehearsed an actor to play the part of Richie after opening without someone in that role. The news was first reported by On Stage Blog.

After suspending performances, the production resumed with an actor in the role of Richie. In an Instagram post, the production thanks Concord Theatricals (who manages licenses for A Chorus Line) for working with them after they 'finally' cast someone in the role.

In a statement to BroadwayWorld, Concord said: "As the representatives for authors and their estates, Concord Theatricals holds our licensees accountable to their contractual agreements, which prohibit any casting or content changes unless otherwise approved by the authors."

"In this case, the license to Drew Anthony Creative was issued by Origin. Origin confirmed that they had not authorized a request for the removal or changing of any character in this production of A Chorus Line. When we were alerted to the situation, Origin reached out directly to the producing organization. The production was halted while the character of Richie was cast, as we understand it, appropriately, and they have now resumed performances."

When licensing a production, the producers are agreeing to perform the show as written, and any changes generally require submitting a formal request with the licensing company - which then directly presents the requests to the original creatives, their estate, or authorized agent for approval or denial.

If requested changes are not approved by the rightsholder, the show must be presented only as written in the rehearsal and performance materials provided by the licensing company.