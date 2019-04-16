Personal Collection Of Tony Winner Ron Rifkin To Be Auctioned At Showplace NYC

On May 5th, Auctions at Showplace will present the first of two auctions featuring items from the collection of celebrated stage and screen actor, Ron Rifkin. A native New Yorker, Rifkin, has garnered acclaim for his work on and off Broadway including a 1998 Tony Award for his performance as Herr Schultz in the musical revival of Cabaret. His numerous movie credits include JFK, The Substance of Fire, and most recently the 2018 hit remake of A Star is Born. On TV, he is best known for his recurring role as Arvin Sloane opposite Jennifer Garner on the ABC series Alias, and as Saul Holden on the series Brothers and Sisters.

Off-screen, Rifkin has been recognized for his refined taste in art and design. He and his wife Iva were profiled by the New York Times Magazine in a 1997 article regarding their downtown loft. Described by the Times as "inveterate collectors" the Rifkins amassed an impressive collection of mid-century modern furniture, paintings, photographs, art pottery and glass, and other decorative arts.

Among the items being sold are a large abstract mixed media on canvas painting by contemporary artist Caio Fonseca, photographs by Joel Grey, Dennis Hopper and Sally Gall, mid-century modern design by Edward Wormley, Jens Risom, and Paul Frankl, and many fine works of art pottery by Weller, Awaji, and Ruskin.

Save the dates, Sunday May 5th for Part I and Sunday May 19th, 2019 for Part II of the Ron Rifkin Collection. Both auctions promise to be well attended events with spirited bidding.

Showplace Antiques is located at 40 West 25th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues. For more information, please visit www.nyshowplace.com, or call (212) 633-6063, ext. 808. Previews are available 10am - 6pm on weekdays and 8:30am - 5:30pm on weekends, or visit our online catalogue published on Invaluable, Liveauctioneers, and Bidsquare. and at https://nyshowplace.hibid.com/auctions/





