Permanent $45 Million Baseline Increase For NYC Dept. of Cultural Affairs Included In Mayor Adam's Best Budget Ever'

As part of Mayor Adam's “Best Budget Ever” released yesterday, he announced that the Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) will receive a baseline increase of $45 million, the first time the agency's baseline has received a substantial increase in over a decade.

The funding includes $23.5 million for the Cultural Development Fund, which supports programming at over 1,000 cultural nonprofits across the city each year, and $21.5 million for the Cultural Institutions Group, 34 private, non-profit cultural organizations on city-owned property. When added to the robust investment provided in the FY26 preliminary budget, DCLA's FY26 budget is now a more than $200 million investment in the city's cultural sector – not including a range of funding that's often added when the budget is adopted.

“Culture is the lifeblood of New York City and, time and again, this administration has demonstrated that we understand this and invest in our city's remarkable cultural sector accordingly,” said Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo. “With this historic $45 million baseline investment, we're showing that we're willing to step up and deliver the support our cultural community needs to engage, inspire, educate, and connect with New Yorkers in every corner of our city. Alongside major investments in after-school care for our young people, arts education, libraries, and so much more – this budget represents a major down payment on creating a more livable, affordable New York that can continue to be a home for the families who make it thrive.”

Mayor Adams' FY26 Executive Budget includes:

Providing annual funding for the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs' Cultural Development Fund that supports more than 1,000 cultural organizations and neighborhood-based groups citywide ($23.5 million, baselined).

Increasing support for the 34 Cultural Institution Group member organizations, which include nonprofit museums, performing arts centers, historical societies, zoos, and botanical gardens across the city ($21.5 million, baselined).

Funding for arts education in schools to ensure resources for school leaders, teachers, and students while ensuring diversification and reach to schools and communities previously underserved ($41 million, baselined).

As part of its 10 year capital plan, the Mayor's FY26 Executive Budget also includes $3.1 billion for cultural institutions and libraries. Read the full budget breakdown here.

In the Mayor's FY26 Preliminary Budget released earlier this year, an additional $3 million was provided for DCLA to add up to five new members of the CIG, creating greater equity and expanding this long-term investment in the cultural life of communities across the city.