Percussia to Present DRUMS AROUND THE WORLD at Lowery St. Plaza in Sunnyside

The performance will take place on April 26 at 3:00pm.
Percussia will present Drums Around the World on Saturday, April 26 at 3:00 PM at the ground level 40th St. - Lowery St. plaza in Sunnyside, Queens, beneath the subway platform on the #7 line, as part of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's Car-Free Earth Day The event is also presented by the Sunnyside Shines BID.
This program for percussion quartet presents music that travels the globe, with performed rhythms on percussion instruments from around the world, with stops in Brazil, West Africa, India, Cuba and China. Performers will be Percussia members Ingrid Gordon and Frank Cassara, with guest percussionists Bill Ruyle and Yousif Sheronick
The annual Car-Free Earth Day event, hosted by NYC DOT, makes select city streets car-free and promotes activism and education surrounding climate change, environmentalism, and sustainable modes of transportation. More about it at https://www.nyc.gov/html/dot/html/pr2025/nyc-dot-car-free-earth-day.shtml.
All Percussia presentations are ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.
Led by Artistic Director and percussionist Ingrid Gordon, Jackson Heights, Queens-based Percussia's unique and varied repertoire is an eclectic combination of contemporary chamber music, world, and popular music styles, and original arrangements. Percussia's repertoire crosses genres, styles, and cultural boundaries. Visit their website at http://www.percussia.org/ and like them at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070327835799. Ensemble photos are available at http://www.percussia.org/media/.
Videos