Percussia to Present DRUMS AROUND THE WORLD at Lowery St. Plaza in Sunnyside

Percussia will present Drums Around the World on Saturday, April 26 at 3:00 PM at the ground level 40th St. - Lowery St. plaza in Sunnyside, Queens, beneath the subway platform on the #7 line, as part of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's Car-Free Earth Day The event is also presented by the Sunnyside Shines BID.

This program for percussion quartet presents music that travels the globe, with performed rhythms on percussion instruments from around the world, with stops in Brazil, West Africa, India, Cuba and China. Performers will be Percussia members Ingrid Gordon and Frank Cassara, with guest percussionists Bill Ruyle and Yousif Sheronick

The annual Car-Free Earth Day event, hosted by NYC DOT, makes select city streets car-free and promotes activism and education surrounding climate change, environmentalism, and sustainable modes of transportation. More about it at https://www.nyc.gov/html/dot/html/pr2025/nyc-dot-car-free-earth-day.shtml.

All Percussia presentations are ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.