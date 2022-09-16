Pentacle Presents FALL FURTHER XI At Dixon Place, November 6, 2021

Pentacle's 11th year of Fall Further brings the work of six female-led companies for an evening of dance at New York City's renowned Dixon Place.

Join us in person or through live stream to experience live dance performance that is introspective and derived from personal experience while being relatable, thought-provoking, and expertly crafted. Presenting artists are BodyStories: Teresa Fellion Dance, Claire Porter / PORTABLES, CoreDance Contemporary, Freespace Dance, The Moving Architects, and The Pillow Project. Contact adminsupport@pentacle.org with any questions about the performance.

ABOUT THE COMPANIES & WORKS:

BodyStories: Teresa Fellion Dance presenting Crossing Through

Crossing Through responds to recent events operating against freedom of expression, gender, sexual orientation and personal rights to bodily autonomy.

BodyStories has shown work at Baryshnikov Arts Center, Jacob's Pillow, Public Theater, Danspace Project, UF, ENTPE France, NYU, Jazz @ Lincoln Center, Ailey Theater, Bryant Park SummerStage, BDF Edinburgh, Gibney Dance Ctr, NY City Center, UME, ICA Boston, 92nd St. Y, Naropa U, Franco-American Center, and in concerts with Phish. Choreography has been commissioned by NYC DOT, chashama, Island Moving Company, LEIMAY, Marcia Brooks/Various Works, Marigny Opera Ballet, Studio Republik Dubai and Hudson River Museum via the Jordan Matter exhibit.

Website / Instagram / Facebook / Twitter

Claire Porter / PORTABLES presenting Sexy Grammar

In Sexy Grammar, an earnest librarian lays bare the secrets of grammar.

Claire Porter, known for her comedic text and movement work and her skilled teaching, has received many commissions and honors including those from The Guggenheim Foundation, The National Endowment for Arts, NJ State Council on the Arts, The Live Music for Dance Commissioning Project. Porter has an MA in Dance from Ohio State, a BA in Mathematics, and is a Laban Movement Analyst. Porter teaches at Fairleigh Dickinson University, in the MFA program at Montclair State University, and is often a guest teacher and choreographer at universities.



CoreDance Contemporary presenting Let Me Count The Ways

Let Me Count The Ways is a movement and gestural based piece about love; the familial ties that bind us and the self-love that we behold in.

Founded in 2011 by Artistic Director Rebecca McCormac, Australian Modern Dance Company CoreDance Contemporary's mission is to empower the female voice by merging artistry and athleticism through the medium of dance performance. The company has been presented at; APAP New York City Center, The ODC Theatre San Francisco, The Dairy Arts Center Boulder, The ArtsHub Colorado, Wake Forest Dance Festival North Carolina, The Dance Complex Boston, CHI Movement Arts Center Philadelphia, and CDCFest in Orlando to name a few.



Freespace Dance presenting The Many Faces Of

The Many Faces Of is a study in femininity inspired by qualities of the Hindu Goddesses with the recognition of the feminine experience by all genders.

Freespace Dance, under the artistic direction of Donna Scro Samori, a former principal dancer with the Nikolais/Louis Dance Company and a founding member of Sean Curran Company, is renowned for creating emotionally driven work with a bold, athletic signature style. The company's performance credits include Citi Center, Ailey Citigroup, DTW, Joyce SoHo, Peridance, St. Mark's Church, NJPAC, SOPAC, OSPAC, Fringe Festival Edinburgh, DUMBO, and Jacob's Pillow. FSD is supported by NJSCA, Hyde & Watson Foundation, NJ Cultural Trust, and New Music USA.

The Moving Architects presenting The Vibe and O my soul

This all-female company will showcase two radically different dance works, both physically charged and innovative in their own right.

The Moving Architects is an all-female dance company based in NJ/NYC under Erin Carlisle Norton. TMA has been presented throughout the US, Central Asia, Morocco, and Guatemala, with NYC venues including BAM Fisher, Bryant Park Dance Festival, Triskelion Arts, Performance Mix Festival, and Dancewave. Residencies in 2022 include MOtiVE Brooklyn, MANA Contemporary (Jersey City), and Gardenship (NJ). TMA produces Movers & Shapers: A Dance Podcast. Norton received 2014 and 2020 Choreographic Fellowships from NJ State Council on the Arts.

The Pillow Project presenting NOW:PLAYING

NOW:PLAYING is a light-specific work lit entirely by designed video projection where a dance is jazzed in slivers of light on the canvas of bodies in the dark.

"Epic and mind blowing cannot begin to describe the Saturday evening experience [of NOW:PLAYING]. The painting of light, bodies, and music created the most magical of wonders that brought us into a world where jazz elevated abstract imagery from the light force within the imagination of Pearlann Porter, John Lambert, PJ Roduta, and of course the five dancers." -Richard Parsakian, Pittsburgh Dance Council Advisory Board, Pittsburgh Art Commission, Mayor's LGBTQIA+ Advisory Council of Pittsburgh

The Pillow Project (est. 2004) is an improvisationally-based postmodern-jazz dance company in permanent Residence at our created warehouse-lounge The Space Upstairs (Pittsburgh). We produce light-specific performances and live jazz-happenings in both unconventional and theatrical spaces that embody our original movement language and philosophy of THE ELLIPSIS CONDITION. Our work focuses on the nonfictional relationships and dynamics of the performers in the moment that often play with our ideas of time, perceived reality and memory.