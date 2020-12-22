Pen Parentis to Present Winter Poetry Salon

Resolve to start your year with joy. All humans who need a little inspiration are invited to connect to their wifi and attend the upcoming Pen Parentis Winter Poetry Salon - celebrating the excellent works of Ru Freeman, John Hennessy & Artress White. Event is LiveStreamed on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 to YouTube and Facebook.

Audience questions and comments are welcome in the interactive chat. Readings and moderated discussion with these three wordsmiths from 7pm to around 8pm. All three poets will be present on the LiveStream and waiting to say hello. RSVP is required, donation to the nonprofit is suggested. Pen Parentis helps writers stay on creative track after they start a family. No kids? No problem. Get inspired to overcome anything that keeps you from writing-by example.

Moderators M. M. De Voe and Christina Chiu of Pen Parentis are both award-winning writers, Chiu's novel BEAUTY was one of Kirkus Review's Best Books of 2020. De Voe's forthcoming book called BOOK OR BABY: THE COMPLETE GUIDE TO MANAGING CHAOS AND BECOMING A WILDLY SUCCESSFUL WRITER-PARENT launches January 13, 2021 from Brooklyn Writers Press.