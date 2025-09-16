Peacedale Global Arts Names Zora Howard As The Inaugural Arthur Kopit Fellow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Peacedale Global Arts has announced playwright Zora Howard has been selected as the inaugural Arthur Kopit Fellow. The Arthur Kopit Fellowship is a year-long residency that includes a cash prize of $10,000, a seat in Peacedale Global Arts' New Work, NY Generative Workshop program with International Artists, and additional artistic support.

The fellowship is named after playwright and two-time Pulitzer Prize Finalist Arthur Kopit who was a critical force as both a mentor and fierce advocate of writers, most notably at The Lark in New York City.

"We are so excited that Zora will be spending creative time at Peacedale Global Arts this season," said Artistic Director Megan McClain. "Her ambitious works come to life with sophisticated skill and masterful precision. Her expansive vision as an artist is awe-inspiring, and her plays vibrate with urgency, poetry, and sly humor. We can't wait to see what she will create next."

Zora Howard is a Harlem-bred writer and director. Her plays include BUST (The Alliance/Goodman; 2022 Susan Smith Blackburn Finalist), HANG TIME (The Flea); THE MASTER'S TOOLS (Wiener Festwochen; WTF), STEW (2021 Pulitzer Prize Finalist; P73 Productions), AtGN, and THE MOTIONS. Her work has been developed at Ojai Playwrights Conference, Stillwright, Mercury Store, and Cape Cod Theatre Project, among others. In 2020, her feature film Premature, which she co-wrote with director Rashaad Ernesto Green, opened in theaters following its world premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Zora is a Lilly Award and Helen Merrill Award recipient, a former MTC Judith Champion Fellow and Lark Van Lier New Voices Fellow and alumna of the P73 I-73 Writers Group. She is currently under commission from Seattle Rep, Chautauqua Theater Company, Wychwood Media and River Road Entertainment.

ABOUT PEACEDALE GLOBAL ARTS

Founded in 2022, Peacedale Global Arts fosters the global exchange of ideas to promote intercultural dialogue, champion creative expression through theater, and support artists and stories that speak to our diverse and interconnected world. Peacedale provides international relationship-building opportunities for artists as well as generative workshops, script development, translation, and residencies to develop new theatrical work. Peacedale currently offers artist exchanges and programs in Portugal, Romania, and the United States.

For more information about the artists, initiatives, and international exchanges at Peacedale Global Arts, visit our website at www.peacedaleglobalarts.org

The Arthur Kopit Fellowship at Peacedale Global Arts is supported by The New World Foundation.