Paul Schneider Completes Cast of Josh Charles and Armie Hammer Led STRAIGHT WHITE MEN

Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, Artistic Director; Casey Reitz, Executive Director) has announced that Paul Schneider ("Parks & Recreation") will complete casting for the upcoming Broadway production of Young Jean Lee's dark comedy,STRAIGHT WHITE MEN directed by Anna D. Shapiro. He joins previously announced Kate Bornstein, Josh Charles, Ty Defoe, Armie Hammer and Tom Skerritt.

The production marks the Broadway debuts of Ms. Bornstein, Mr. Charles, Mr. Defoe, Mr. Hammer and Mr. Schneider. Mr. Skerritt made his Broadway debut in the 2013 production of A Time to Kill.

With STRAIGHT WHITE MEN, playwright Young Jean Lee will become the first Asian-American female playwright to be produced on Broadway. Anna D. Shapiro will be making her Second Stage directorial debut with this production. The Artistic Director of Steppenwolf Theatre, Ms. Shapiro won a Tony Award for her direction of August: Osage County in 2008.

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN will begin previews at the Helen Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) on Friday, June 29, 2018 and will officially open on Monday, July 23, 2018.

It's Christmas Eve, and Ed has gathered his three adult sons to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash talking, and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can't answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities. Obie Award-winning playwright Young Jean Lee takes a hilariously ruthless look at the classic American father-son drama. This is one white Christmas like you've never seen before.

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN will feature scenic design by Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by M.L. Dogg, choreography by Faye Driscoll and casting by Telsey + Company.

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN is currently available as part of a 6-show package for $395. To purchase or for more information, visit 2ST.com or call Second Stage Subscriber Services at 212-246-4422.

Single tickets for STRAIGHT WHITE MEN are available via Telecharge at 212-239-6200 or Telecharge.com.

A limited number of 30 under 30 tickets are also available via telechargeoffers.com using code 30UNDER30 for people ages 30 and under with proper identification.

This project is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Paul Schneider photo by Daniel Bergeron

