Patti LuPone to Perform SONGS FROM A HAT in Support of Lincoln Center Theater

On Monday, May 9 at 7:30pm two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Patti LuPone will return to the Vivian Beaumont Theater to sing SONGS FROM A HAT, a concert to support Lincoln Center Theater's productions and education programs. The Gala evening will honor LCT Board Chairman Eric M. Mindich and will be co-chaired by Brooke Garber Neidich & Daniel Neidich and Laura Speyer & Josef Goodman.

Accompanied by Music Director Joseph Thalken, Ms. LuPone will perform an intimate evening of songs, with the titles randomly chosen from a hat. The concert will include performances of her signature songs as well as a few surprises along the way.

Benefit tickets (starting at $2,500) and tables, which include a post-performance dinner at Lincoln Center, can be purchased by contacting Karin Schall at schall@lct.org or Dana Jones at jones@lct.org.

A limited number of seats to the performance only, priced at $75 and $150, are now available at the Lincoln Center Theater box office, on telecharge.com and at lct.org. In addition, a limited number of $30 seats will be available via a digital ticket lottery, which will open Monday, May 2. For details visit lct.org.

BIOS

Patti LuPone returns to the Vivian Beaumont stage where she starred as Reno Sweeney in LCT's landmark production of Anything Goes and in her one-woman concert Matters of the Heart. Ms. LuPone's other LCT credits include Douglas Carter Beane's play Shows for Days and the David Yazbeck-Jeffrey Lane musical Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. A two-time Tony Award winner for her performances in the 2008 production of Gypsy and the original Broadway production of Evita, she is currently starring on Broadway, reprising her Olivier Award-winning West End portrayal of Joanne, in Marianne Elliott's production of the Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical Company. Soon to be seen in the upcoming films Disappointment Boulevard (opposite Joaquin Phoenix) and Paul Feig's The School for Good and Evil, her recent television appearances include the Netflix series Hollywood, FX's Pose and Showtime's Penny Dreadful (Critics' Choice Award nomination).

Joseph Thalken is an award-winning composer, conductor and pianist whose theater and concert works have been performed internationally. He is the composer of the musicals Was, Harold and Maude, Fall of '94, Borrowed Dust and Inventions for Piano, and his concert works encompass chamber, choral, orchestral, wind ensemble and vocal music. His ballet, Chasing Home, was recently recorded by the Dallas Chamber Symphony and will be released this year. In addition to working with Patti LuPone, he has also served as music director and/or arranger for other luminaries of Broadway and classical music, including Julie Andrews, Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters, Rebecca Luker, Renée Fleming, Sierra Boggess, Liz Callaway, Kristin Chenoweth, Sally Wilfert, Polly Bergen, Faith Prince, Marin Mazzie, Hugh Panaro, Michael Crawford, Howard McGillin, Jason Danieley, Nathan Gunn, Rodney Gilfry and Brian Stokes Mitchell. He has taught music theatre composition at Yale and is a proud graduate of Northwestern University.

Lincoln Center Theater (under the direction of André Bishop) is celebrating its 37th year and is one of New York's favorite not-for-profit theaters, with productions at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont, Mitzi E. Newhouse, and Claire Tow Theaters, and other theaters on and off Broadway, as well as touring productions nationally and around the world, TV and film projects, and original cast recordings. LCT's current productions include a new production of Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning classic The Skin of Our Teeth, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, now in previews and opening on Monday, April 25 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater; Epiphany, a new play by Brian Watkins, directed by Tyne Rafaeli, currently in rehearsals and beginning performances Thursday, May 19 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater; and the critically acclaimed LCT3 production of At The Wedding, a new play by Bryna Turner, directed by Jenna Worsham.