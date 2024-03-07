Patrick Page Will Bring ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Around the Country This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Patrick Page will bring his one-man show, All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain, around the country this fall!

This new work, created and performed by Patrick Page and based on the villains of William Shakespeare, will embark on select city engagements throughout the country beginning this fall starting at The Guthrie Theater. Performances will run October 12 – November 17, 2024.

All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain continues to set box office records at the DR2 in New York and is currently playing to sold out houses. After its two extensions, this production will become one of the longest running Shakespearean performances in New York history, surpassing Richard Burton’s record-breaking run as Hamlet on Broadway in 1964.

All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain will play its final performance in New York on Sunday, March 31.

Mr. Page said in a statement, “I am thrilled and humbled by the overwhelming response to All The Devils Are Here and grateful that we are going to be able to share it with audiences across the country. I’m especially pleased that we will launch at the Guthrie Theater, as I have wanted to work there for decades.”

With this tour de force show, Patrick Page turns his attention to the twisted motivation and hidden humanity at the heart of Shakespeare’s greatest villains. Moving swiftly through the Shakespeare canon, Page illuminates the playwright's ever-evolving conception of evil by delving into more than a dozen of his most wicked creations. Thrilling, biting, hilarious, and enlightening, what Page delivers is a masterclass on the most terrifying subject of them all: human nature.

The design team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (Scenic Design), Emily Rebholz (Costume Design), Stacey Derosier (Lighting Design), and Darron L West (Sound Design).

All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain was originally presented on film through the Shakespeare Theatre Company in 2021 and was available for streaming for a limited audience. In New York, the engagement is produced by Mara Isaacs. Line producer is Bryan Hunt.

Tickets are now available at allthedevilsplay.com, Telecharge or by visiting the DR2 Theatre box office (103 E 15th Street).

For the Guthrie Theater, new season subscriptions will go on sale May 16, 2024. To purchase a ticket package, call the Season Ticket Office at 612.225.6238 or 1.877.997.3276 (toll-free) or visitwww.guthrietheater.org/subscribe

Single tickets for All the Devils Are Here go on sale July 10, 2024.