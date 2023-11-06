Pass the Salt Productions to Host 2023 Fundraiser This Month Featuring Diane Phelan and More

Pass the Salt Productions, a production company that produces theater, film, and stage productions, will host a Fundraiser for its upcoming projects Monday, November 13th, 2023, at 7pm at Washington Heights gem, Le Cheile (Irish Pub and Restaurant).

Broadway Performers: Diane Phelan (Into the Woods), Shiloh Goodin (Life of Pi) join Cabaret legends Marta Sanders (MAC Lifetime Achievement Winner), Maureen Taylor (Mac Award), and Off-Broadway's Sarah Bierstock (Jacques Brel), Katie Zaffrann (Mary Me A Little: A Cold Feet Cabaret), Jac Huberman (I Love You Because), and Sarah Ziegler (Musicals Tonight!) join forces with pianist Brad Ross and instrumentalist Ivan Barenboim along with comedian Janice Maffei (Funny over 50) to bring light, levity and a desperately needed FUNdraising night out.

Pass the Salt Productions created and co-produced the award winning, O, Brave New World, along with Good Porpoise Productions, as the first of a 6-part series, Wasabi: Bits for the Mind. O, Brave New World went on to win: Best Experimental Short (Austin Microfilm Festival), Best Cinematography (Austin Microfilm Festival), Audience Award (TMFF), and has been official selections at Blackbird Film Festival, Cindepedent Film Festival, and currently showing at Yofifi. The short film, “Many Worlds Theory”, produced by Reel Works, was created by Pass the Salt as part two of the Wasabi Bits for the Mind Series.

Stage productions created by Pass the Salt Productions are Honor Killing, Pandora's Suitcase, The Glue People, and Grace's Land (TRW Plays).

Pass the Salt LLC invites you to come, laugh, and take a break with us, while supporting upcoming creative projects.

Full bar/table service, no minimum.