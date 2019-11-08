Party of Two Returns To The Pleasure Chest This Month!

Party of Two brings some of NYC's best storytellers & comedians together to recount their wild experiences about dating in the modern world.

Turkey, giving thanks, family trauma...happy November! Come for a night of comedy that'll make you feel better about your love life. Plus trivia, candy, and free booze.

Featuring:

JULIA SHIPLETT (HBO, Comedy Central)

MARIE FAUSTIN (Comedy Central, Unofficial Expert Podcast)

ALEX SONG (Funny or Die, MTV)

RACHEL GREEN (New York Comedy Club, The Lantern)

Hosted by:

ANITA FLORES has starred in videos for Buzzfeed, Univision, and Pride.com. She is currently on tour with Awkward Sex and the City. She has a podcast called 'I'm Listening' where she explores different themes and pivotal moments from the show Frasier with a new guest each episode.

CALVIN CATO is the host/producer of Ed Sullivan on Acid at Freddy's Bar. Check out his 'Playable Characters' Podcast, which has been featured in AV Club and Splitsider.

PS. WE HAVE FREE WINE AND CANDY!

$13 online, $15 at the door. Get tickets here: https://bit.ly/2NXkV61

Arriving early is strongly encouraged to ensure the seat that you want :)





