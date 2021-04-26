Parthenia Viol Consort Presents THE MAKING OF DONNE SONGS Webinar

Parthenia, New York's premiere viol consort, will present a webinar: The Making of Donne Songs Without Words, A Choreographic Work for Viol Quartet and Baroque Harp by Eleonor Sandresky, a virtual event on Thursday, May 13 @ 7:30 PM.

Parthenia Viol Consort, Eleonor Sandresky, composer, Christa Patton, harp, with Paul Hecht, actor, and Melissa Sanchez, Professor of English at University of Pennsylvania will discuss the conception, composition and performance of Sandresky's 2014 work, John Donne Songs Without Words, commissioned by Parthenia with a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts. They will explore their love of Donne's poetry, the guiding aesthetic for this work, and talk about learning to use body movements while playing their instruments, and show videos of the 2015 premiere.

The program, part of Parthenia's 2020-21 NYC Concert Series, will be followed by a conversation with the participants.

Tickets are $20 and can be ordered at https://parthenia.org/shop/webinar-5-13-21-the-making-of-donne-songs-without-words/. For more information, visit https://parthenia.org/performances/.

Parthenia is a quartet of viols which animates ancient and contemporary music. Parthenia is presented in concerts and festivals across America including Bargemusic, Music Before 1800, Maverick Concerts, The Rockport Chamber Music Festival, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Miller Theatre and the Yale Center for British Art, and in Europe at the Regensburg Tage Alter Musik. The ensemble produces its own concert series in NYC, collaborating regularly with the world's foremost early music specialists including Piffaro, Julianne Baird, Paul O'Dette, Blue Heron and ARTEK. Parthenia actively commissions and premieres works by today's composers including Eleonor Sandresky, Richard Einhorn, Phil Kline, Frances White, Max Lifchitz, Will Ayton, Nicholas Patterson and Kristin Norderval. Parthenia's latest CD Nothing Proved, on the MSR Classics label, features music by Hildegard von Bingen, Frances White, Kristin Norderval, and Tawnie Olson. They are represented by Shirley Hunt, GEMS Live! Director of Booking and Artist Representation.

Parthenia is Beverly Au, Lawrence Lipnik, Rosamund Morley and Lisa Terry. Visit them at http://www.parthenia.org. They are the Early Music Ensemble in Residence at Stern College for Women.