Parsons Dance, Nrityagram Dance Ensemble and More Join Queens Theatre 2025–2026 Season

Queens Theatre has announced its 2025–2026 Season, an eclectic mix of dance, theater, family programming, and special events that will celebrate the best of Queens and the world.

The lineup will feature world-class performances from Parsons Dance, Nrityagram Dance Ensemble, and Calpulli Mexican Dance Company, along with family-friendly productions from TheaterWorksUSA and landmark cultural celebrations throughout the year.

The 2025–2026 season at Queens Theatre will bring together dynamic performances that reflect the borough’s cultural diversity while introducing new experiences to the stage. Audiences can look forward to dance traditions from around the globe, reimagined theatrical classics, and engaging children’s programming that will inspire first-time visitors and longtime theatergoers alike.

This year also marks a milestone with the appointment of acclaimed theater artist and cultural leader Shaun Neblett as Queens Theatre’s first-ever Director of Programming. The 2025–2026 season will be his inaugural year shaping the Theatre’s lineup.

“This season’s theme ‘Homegrown & Worldwide’ reflects who we are,” said Taryn Sacramone, Executive Director of Queens Theatre. “We’re celebrating the artists and works that started here and went on to national success, bringing in renowned companies from across the globe, and giving families the kind of joyful, imaginative experiences that turn first-time visitors into lifelong theater lovers.”

Neblett added, “I see programming as a strategic act of connection—one that begins with listening deeply to the staff, engaging our current audiences, growing our digital presence, and reaching out to the communities who haven’t yet walked through our doors. I’m excited to bring bold, new programming that reflects the culture of Queens and introduces fresh experiences to the Theatre, including some that have never been seen here before.”

2025–2026 SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

The season will open on September 13 with the Queensboro Dance Festival Tour Finale, featuring 21 local companies in three performances celebrating the borough’s extraordinary cultural diversity. October will bring Nrityagram Dance Ensemble’s Khaṅkhaṇā: the sound of dancing feet, blending India’s Odissi tradition with storytelling and ritual. Later in the month, Calpulli Mexican Dance Company will return with its beloved Día de Muertos celebration. In December, Parsons Dance will bring its signature athleticism, artistry, and holiday spirit to the Queens Theatre stage.

Family audiences will enjoy TheaterWorksUSA’s Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical, based on Dav Pilkey’s bestselling series, in October. The WQXR Classical Kids Fair will return in November with free hands-on workshops and performances. Early 2026 will feature Hare & Tortoise by Tutti Frutti Productions and TheaterWorksUSA’s The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System.

The theater lineup will include a special staged reading of Douglas Lyons’ Broadway hit Chicken & Biscuits, directed by Zhailon Levingston, on November 24. Proceeds will support future play development at Queens Theatre. The Acting Company will present Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream in February and Nikki Massoud’s adaptation of Great Expectations later that month, both directed by Risa Brainin and Devin Brain respectively.

ACCESSIBILITY

Queens Theatre is dedicated to ensuring accessibility across all its programming. The venue is fully wheelchair accessible, with parking adjacent to the building and Access-A-Ride drop-off directly at the entrance. ASL interpretation, audio description, and open captioning are frequently offered.

ABOUT Queens Theatre

Located in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens Theatre presents dance, theater, family programming, and community engagement events that reflect and celebrate the borough’s diversity. Its Theatre for All initiative, launched in 2017, continues to advance the inclusion of disabled people in the performing arts.