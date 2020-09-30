Paper Kite Arts Launches New Virtual Performing Arts Classes

The program's inaugural offering will feature four classes: Playwriting, Vocal Performance / Acting the Song, and Monologue Fun!

This October, Paper Kite Arts will be launching a series of all new virtual classes for students aged 10 to adult. The program's inaugural offering will feature four classes: Playwriting, Vocal Performance / Acting the Song, and Monologue Fun! for the younger set, and Music Theory for Songwriters for adults. All classes are taught by Broadway, film and TV performer Jillian Louis and award-winning international composer/lyricist/librettist Kit Goldstein Grant. In these weekly lessons, Kit and Jillian will liven up students' screens and help them build their skills, while also having fun!

Each class will have 8 hour-long sessions, taught weekly on Saturdays from October 17 - December 12 (excluding October 31.) Tuition is for the semester is $225 per class. Need-based scholarships are available. Students of all skill levels and backgrounds are encouraged!

Additional information and enrollment are at www.totallyirrelevantproductions.com

