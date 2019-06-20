PUFFS Will Play Final Magical Performance This Summer

BroadwayWorld has just learned that PUFFS or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic, New York's long-running hit comedy, will play its final performance at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) on August 18, 2019.

Puffs marked its 750th show Off Broadway earlier this year. As its international profile and audience response has exploded, Puffs recently returned to Australia with its premiere in Sydney on May 17. Last year, the show's Australian debut - the first-ever global expansion for Puffs - made history by becoming Melbourne's longest running play of the last century. From its origins at the Peoples Improv Theater in 2015 to its official Off-Broadway opening at the Elektra Theater in 2016, and now entertaining over 100,000 audience members worldwide, Puffs continues its remarkable journey. To purchase tickets to the New York and Australian productions, please visit www.PuffsthePlay.com.

Del Rey Books will publish Puffs: The Essential Companion, the official behind-the-scenes companion to the show, on November 5. This illustrated guide includes a full script of the play annotated with insights from creator Matt Cox, and a wealth of material including interviews with cast and crew, production photos and designs, deleted and alternate scenes, and much more. Puffs: Filmed Live Off Broadway, which originally premiered with a two-day national screening from Fathom Events, is available on iTunes, Amazon and other digital platforms. It can also be streamed via BroadwayHD, which marks the first time in theatrical history a show can be seen online while simultaneously running in New York. The play is available for licensing, and the script is available for purchase.

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to Wizard School. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of The Puffs... who just happened to be there too. This is a play for anyone who has never been destined to save the world. Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic is a Potter inspired comedy for anyone who has ever felt like a secondary character in someone else's story. The play gives you a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three new heroes just trying to make it through magic school.

The full company currently features Chrissy Albanese, Lacy Allen, Michael Axelrod, Madeleine Bundy, Anna Dart, Kullan Edberg, Alex Haynes, Criena House, Reginald Keith Jackson, Jake Keefe, Sonia Mena, Andy Miller, Zac Moon, Michael Ortiz, Sarah Peele, Keith Rubin, Chris Evan Simpson, Ryan Wesley Stinnett, Stephen Stout, and Leanne Velednitsky. Puffs has production and costume design by Madeleine Bundy, lighting design by Herrick Goldman, sound design by Matt Cox and original music by Brian Hoes. Daniel Kuney/KGM Theatrical serves as general manager.





