PROUD ARTIST CO. Launches This October

PROUD ARTIST CO. will celebrate its launch on October 20th, 2020. Helmed by NY-based actor Princess Jacob, the community forward t-shirt company aims to uplift the freelancer lifestyle.

Their debut collection of Original Tees features a minimalist aesthetic, with bright, simple colors and bold, graphic lettering. At least 10% of profits made from each tee will go directly to The Actors Fund, a national organization that provides services and financial support to entertainment professionals in need. Tees are available for pre-order now through September 26th at www.proudartistco.com.

