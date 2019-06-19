VIDEO: PRETTY WOMAN to Add 'Oh, Pretty Woman' to Show, Announces West End Transfer, German Casting

PRETTY WOMAN will soon walk down the street all over the world! The new musical will open in 2020 on London's West End, produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions with Paula Wagner and team. Full London production casting, theater, ticket on-sale and production dates to be announced soon.

Today in Hamburg, Germany, producer Paula Wagner and composers Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance also introduced the world to the stars of the first international production of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL.

German theater stars Patricia Meeden (Sister Act), who plays Vivian, and Mark Seibert (Dance of the Vampires), who plays Edward, begin performances at Hamburg's Stage Theater an der Elbe on Monday, September 23, 2019. Presented by Stage Entertainment, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will open Sunday, September 29, 2019. Full German production cast to be announced soon.

The first national tour of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will begin performances in October of 2020 at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI.

The hit musical PRETTY WOMAN will pay homage to legendary recording artist Roy Orbison by bringing the world-renowned masterpiece "Oh, Pretty Woman", penned by Roy Orbison & Bill Dees, into the show in celebration of the 55th Anniversary of the venerable track.

Released as a single on August 1, 1964, "Oh, Pretty Woman" has sold over seven million copies, is synonymous with the late Roy Orbison, and became iconic as the title song of Garry Marshall's film. The movie soundtrack which featured Orbison's "Oh, Pretty Woman" has been certified triple platinum. "Oh, Pretty Woman" will be featured in the Broadway, National Tour, Hamburg and London productions.

Watch the cast perform "Oh, Pretty Woman" on Broadway:

PRETTY WOMAN the movie was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990, and was the fourth highest-grossing film in North America that year, and the third highest-grossing film worldwide. The movie still holds the record for selling the highest number of ticket in the US for a romantic comedy.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, featuring original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, now in its twelfth month on Broadway, has broken the box office record a total of four times at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre. Julia Roberts attended the August 2, 2018 performance of the record-breaking musical. Click here for coverage.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner & Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.





