PLAZA SUITE Cancels Performances Through April 10; Extension Announced

The Broadway production of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite has announced that performances of the play have been canceled through Sunday. April 10.

The play has been forced to cancel a number of performances this week as the show's stars, Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker have both tested positive for Covid-19.

In light of the cancellations, the production has announced a short extension of the revival, which will now play through Friday, July 1.

Read the production's full statement here:

"Due to positive COVID tests for both Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, performances of Plaza Suite are canceled through Sunday, April 10. The producers apologize for the inconvenience this causes audience members.

To make the rescheduling process easier for ticket holders, Plaza Suite is announcing a special five-performance extension. The production will now play through Friday, July 1.

Ticket holders for the five canceled performances will be given exclusive priority access to those five extension performances at the originally booked ticket price in comparable seat locations. The ticket holder's point of purchase will contact them to reschedule their tickets or arrange a refund.

The producers wish to thank Matthew, Sarah Jessica, and the entire company of Plaza Suite for generously offering to extend their run in the show to accommodate audiences impacted by the cancelations.

News about performances of Plaza Suite beyond Sunday, April 10 will be announced shortly."

Two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy Award winner Sarah Jessica Parker have officially made their return to Broadway in the long-awaited opening of Neil Simon's classic comedy about marriage, Plaza Suite under the direction of Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey.

Plaza Suite officially opened on Monday, March 28, at the Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) for a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, June 26. The cast also includes Danny Bolero as The Waiter, Drama Desk Award® nominee Molly Ranson as Jean McCormick/Mimsey Hubley, and Eric Wiegand as The Bellhop/Borden Eisler. The cast is completed by Tony Award winner Michael McGrath and Tony Award nominee Erin Dilly, who will standby for Broderick and Parker, respectively; in addition to understudies Cesar J. Rosado, Laurie Veldheer, Bryan Eng, and Olivia Hernandez.