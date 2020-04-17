PLAY OF THE DAY! Today's Play: ANNA CHRISTIE by Eugene O'Neill

Click Here for More Articles on Play of the Day

During this time when productions all over the world have been put on pause, we are coming together to celebrate plays that have left their mark on theater history.

This week we will be focusing on the plays of Pulitzer Prize winning playwright, Eugene O'Neill.

Today's play, Anna Christie!

Anna Christie debuted on Broadway in 1921. Eugene O'Neill received the 1922 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for this play. Anna Christie tells the story of a former prostitute who falls in love, and the struggles she faces trying to turn her life around.

A West End production of Anna Christie was produced in 1923, and marked the first time an O'Neill play was seen in the West End.

The play was revived on Broadway in 1952, 1977, and 1993. It was revived in London 1990 and 2011.

Anna Christie won the 1993 Drama Desk Award for Best Revival of a Play, the 1993 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play, and the 2011 Olivier Award for Best Revival of a Play.

A 1930 film adaptation featured Greta Garbo in her first talkie. The first line that she ever spoke on screen (which also became her most famous) was "Give me a whiskey with ginger ale on the side, and don't be stingy, baby."





