PLAY OF THE DAY! Today's Play: ANNA CHRISTIE by Eugene O'Neill
During this time when productions all over the world have been put on pause, we are coming together to celebrate plays that have left their mark on theater history.
This week we will be focusing on the plays of Pulitzer Prize winning playwright, Eugene O'Neill.
Today's play, Anna Christie!
Anna Christie debuted on Broadway in 1921. Eugene O'Neill received the 1922 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for this play. Anna Christie tells the story of a former prostitute who falls in love, and the struggles she faces trying to turn her life around.
A West End production of Anna Christie was produced in 1923, and marked the first time an O'Neill play was seen in the West End.
The play was revived on Broadway in 1952, 1977, and 1993. It was revived in London 1990 and 2011.
Anna Christie won the 1993 Drama Desk Award for Best Revival of a Play, the 1993 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play, and the 2011 Olivier Award for Best Revival of a Play.
A 1930 film adaptation featured Greta Garbo in her first talkie. The first line that she ever spoke on screen (which also became her most famous) was "Give me a whiskey with ginger ale on the side, and don't be stingy, baby."
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with The Phantom of the Opera this Friday Aprl 17 at 7pm GMT!... (read more)
Actors' Equity Releases Statement Regarding Reports That Theaters Are Looking to Begin Production in May
Actors' Equity Association released the following statement regarding troubling reports that some theaters are looking to begin production as soon as ... (read more)
UPDATE: Amanda Kloots Share Health Update on Husband, Nick Cordero- 'They Are Weaning Him Off the ECMO Machine'
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero is currently fighting for his life against COVID-19. His wife, fellow Broadway ... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch a GLEE Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE with Seth Rudetsky
Stars in The House continues tonight (8pm) for a GLEE reunion with Darren Criss, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Jenna Ushkowitz, Chris Colfer, Amber Ri... (read more)
Six Productions Added To The National Theatre Collection, Including A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF, and More
Six new productions will be available for teachers and pupils to access at home via the National Theatre Collection in partnership with Bloomsbury Pub... (read more)
GLEE Cast Reunites to Share Memories and More on STARS IN THE HOUSE
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has... (read more)