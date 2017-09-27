Will Chase Guest Stars on LAW & ORDER Season Premiere Tonight

Tony nominee Will Chase guest stars in the Season Premiere of LAW & ORDER SVU, airing tonight, September 27th 9:00 pm/ET on NBC. In the episode titled 'Gone Fishin', when Fin (Ice T) crosses international borders to catch a fugitive rapist, a political tug-of-war derails Barba's (Raúl Esparza) legal case. Meanwhile, shocking allegations against Benson (Mariska Hargitay) lead to the return of an old friend. Chase will portray Byron Marks in the episode.

Check out a first look below:

Chase will soon be seen in a recurring role on HBO's forthcoming SHARP OBJECTS and the cable TV drama "The Deuce."

The actor most recently starred on Broadway in SOMETHING ROTTEN. Other Broadway credits include THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD, NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT, THE STORY OF MY LIFE, BILLY ELLIOT, HIGH FIDELITY, THE FULL MONTY and MISS SAIGON.

Photo by: Will Hart/NBC

